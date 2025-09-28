Matt Le Tissier has told Ruben Amorim he won't be Manchester United manager for much longer

Premier League legend Matt Le Tissier has told Ruben Amorim “his time has come to an end” as he’s had his time to “sort that team out” at Manchester United and it won’t “be long” until the board give him the boot.

United’s form under Amorim has not been good. He took control of a side in the bottom half of the Premier League last season and did nothing to improve them, eventually finishing 15th and losing the Europa League final.

After six games this season, they’ve lost three times and find themselves 14th in the league. Amorim’s system is still taking some adapting to – while United have the most xG in the Premier League this season, it has not translated to goals for the attackers signed in order to play up top in an Amorim side.

But it’s the midfield and the defence which are seeing the biggest problems, with United overrun in the middle – where Bruno Fernandes is playing in a deeper role than he’s used to – and the likes of Harry Maguire forced to play higher than he’d like to make up for that.

With no noticeable positive change at Old Trafford, many feel Amorim is not long for his job – Premier League legend Le Tissier is the latest.

He told Football Insider: “I’m a big fan of giving managers time to turn things around at football clubs.

“I don’t know what Man United fans think, but surely Amorim has been given enough time to sort that team out? Still, there seems to be very little sign of massive improvement in that team. I have to think that his time has come to an end.

“I don’t think it will be long before the board makes that decision. It’s probably the right decision, as much as I don’t like seeing managers getting sacked, but this has been going on for long enough now.

“I’m not sure that the board and Ratcliffe’s patience can last much longer.”

There have been multiple reports suggesting United are looking to move on from Amorim and have a group of potential replacements lined up.

However, BBC journalist Simon Stone has stated Sir Jim Ratcliffe feels it’s only fair to give the boss the whole season.

READ MORE: Why repeat of stupid Man Utd mistake with decision on Amorim replacement is not happening…