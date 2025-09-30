Carragher slams five Liverpool players for committing the ‘cardinal sin’ in Crystal Palace loss

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has criticised five Reds players for committing the “cardinal sin” during their 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Federico Chiesa scored on 87 minutes to cancel out Ismaila Sarr’s early opener for the Eagles and give Arne Slot’s side hope of continuing their unbeaten start to the season.

However, Eddie Nketiah popped up in the seventh minute of injury time at the end of the second half to give Crystal Palace all three points with a well-taken finish.

Liverpool had won their first five matches of the season before heading to Selhurst Park and Palace’s win allowed Arsenal to move within two points of the Reds on Sunday.

A long throw-in wasn’t dealt with properly by Liverpool as Nketiah was there to swoop in at the back post and Carragher was unhappy with five Reds players for the goal.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Carragher said: “People think Liverpool lost the game because of a long throw-in. I don’t think the did. Liverpool lost the game because of a throw-in on the halfway line. Liverpool are pushing on, they have got numbers on the last line, a long ball from [Ryan] Gravenberh, [Daniel] Munoz gets his header on it, the ball goes to Virgil van Dijk and it goes out.

“Keep an eye on Munoz – he starts walking, He wants the game over, he’s happy with the draw. A pretend little jog so he’s not wasting time but they’re happy with the draw. Look at the Liverpool players; Mo Salah, Chiesa, Curtis Jones and Van Dijk not looking at the ball.

“They think the game is over, it’s finished. That is a cardinal sin. That is something you’re told as a young boy, never take your eye off the ball. They think: ‘OK we’re going to get our 1-1’.

“But Munoz takes a quick throw-in, Kerkez is bending down because he’s either shattered or fixing his shinpad, that can’t be possible. Five players not watching the ball, Kerkez not not challenging his man and then you have a situation where you have five players ahead of the ball.

“Again, not acceptable at this level. To let a team out their on a throw-in, come here with two passes is where Liverpool lost the ball and what Kerkez is doing kicking that out for a throw-in rather than using his right foot, I will never know.

“Could they defend this better? Yes but this is going to be a major part of the game for every team this season. Long throws, corner kicks, Liverpool haven’t dealt with it. [Jeremie] Frimpong could do better but teams will score goals and concede goals in this situation.

“If I were Arne Slot, I would be furious not with that throw-in but the first throw-in. It’s not acceptable for this level and was so easy for Crystal Palace to take a long throw in the last action of the game.”