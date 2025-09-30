Fabrizio Romano gives Enzo Maresca sack update at Chelsea after defeat to Brighton

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Enzo Maresca’s future at Chelsea amid speculation that pressure is growing on his job.

The Blues got off to the perfect start in pre-season by winning the Club World Cup under Maresca in the USA as they looked to build on their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last term.

Chelsea took seven points from their opening three Premier League matches this campaign but it has gone downhill from there with just one win – against Lincoln City in the League Cup – in their last five matches in all competitions.

They have lost two in a row in the Premier League against Manchester United and Brighton and there is pressure building on Maresca amongst the fanbase.

However, the Telegraph claimed earlier this week that Maresca still has the full backing of the club’s board, who will only judge him at the end of the season.

The report wrote: ‘But Telegraph Sport understands that Maresca retains the backing of the club’s ownership and the sporting directors, who are not panicking over the team’s mini-slump that has seen Chelsea pick up one point from their last three league games and lose to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, as well as Manchester United and Brighton.

‘Furthermore, it is believed that players who joined the club in the summer were told that they could be confident that Chelsea would not make a mid-season change of head coach and that Maresca would be in charge for at least the entire season.’

And now Romano has brought an update of his own which echoes much of what the Telegraph have claimed, he said on his YouTube channel: “Many questions on Chelsea performances, many questions on what’s going on with Enzo Maresca and Chelsea. My understanding is that Chelsea have a full trust in Enzo Maresca. Red cards are being a factor in Chelsea defeats. That’s very clear.

“Is the number saying so and so this is why, also, Chelsea are not doubting about Enzo Maresca, full trust in the manager. They believe he’s the right man for this project. So Chelsea keep protecting and backing and supporting their manager.

“Then guys, if you ask me about Maresca future, Chelsea, we are used to that, they always review the season at the end of the season. So Chelsea, with this new ownership in the recent years, they’ve never been big fans of changes during the season, only if the situation was really going so bad.

“But we also saw with Pochettino, for example, that they decided to review the situation at the end of the season in 2024 and then to appoint Enzo Maresca. So the idea Chelsea is always for the end of the season review, but Chelsea are not putting any lapse a situation of Enzo Maresca.

“Now they keep protecting the manager, and so Maresca remains hundred percent focused and hundred percent convinced that Chelsea can do important things this season, then it’s gonna take time. There are new players to integrate. There are many young players. So it’s not something immediate, but for sure, Chelsea keep working together and supporting Enzo Maresca.”