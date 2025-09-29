According to reports, Manchester United are ‘considering’ a new target to replace head coach Ruben Amorim, while they look to have been given an ultimatum.

The Red Devils are being linked with several managers as Amorim is under immense pressure at Man Utd, who sit 14th in the Premier League after six matches.

There is little sign of improvement under Amorim, who is continuing to insist on his failing 3-4-3 formation, even though it does not suit most of his squad.

On Saturday afternoon, Man Utd and Amorim were exposed *again* in a deserved 3-1 loss to Brentford, so it’s hardly surprising that the Red Devils chief is currently the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

On Sunday, a report from talkSPORT claimed Man Utd have Gareth Southgate, Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola on their ‘three-man shortlist’ of potential replacements, though The Sun have since claimed that Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler, not the former England manager, is ‘under consideration’.

Man Utd have also been linked with coaches with a great pedigree from abroad, with Barcelona legend Xavi sporadically linked with a potential move to Old Trafford.

Xavi has been out of work since leaving Barcelona at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, though it appears that he is ready for a return to management.

This comes as he’s clearly put his feelers out to Fabrizio Romano to inform the reporter of his desire to join Man Utd, who face competition from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

“Al-Ittihad are looking for a new manager as they have fired the coach Laurent Blanc,” Romano explained on his YouTube channel.

“They won the league last season and this season the controlling people at Al-Ittihad decided to fire the manager after they lost against Al-Nassr. Who will be the new coach? There are some candidates and three names are now being considered. One is Xavi Hernandez.

“The former Barcelona manager is one of the names being discussed internally. There is still nothing advanced at this point, but he’s one of the names.

“I can guarantee to you, as I also get many questions about Xavi and Man Utd, that Xavi is studying the Premier League. Xavi is monitoring the Premier League and Xavi would go immediately to Man Utd even without European football.

“He would go immediately to the Premier League and he would love a Premier League opportunity. But, at the moment, again, nothing at all.

“Luciano Spalletti is another candidate for Al-Ittihad and there’s been direct contact between Spalletti and Al-Ittihad to ask and understand the situation.

“Another name they have on the short list is Sergio Conceicao – the former AC Milan and Porto manager. Conceicao would be keen on a move to Al-Ittihad but at the moment there is still nothing done or accepted.

“Al-Ittihad are deciding internally and keep an eye on this one because it could influence some of the candidates eventually for the Man Utd job if Man Utd decide to change.”

Now, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to work out that Xavi is given a pointed message to Man Utd in a clear ultimatum, with the help of Romano’s PR machine, to inform them that they need to act quickly if they want to appoint him. If not, he could easily end up in the Saudi Pro League and replace Laurent Blanc at Al-Ittihad.