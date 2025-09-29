Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hit out at Ruben Amorim over an “unforgivable” decision and has commented on the head coach’s future.

The Red Devils suffered their latest defeat against Brentford on Saturday, losing 3-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

This result leaves Man Utd 14th in the table. They are showing no sign of improvement under the head coach, who is the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

It has subsequently been reported that Amorim is set to be given more time to turn things around, but results and performances need to improve rapidly.

Amorim’s refusal to move away from his precious 3-4-2-1 system is holding Man Utd back, while his in-game decisions have also been criticised. Neville has hit out at his “unforgivable” use of Mason Mount.

“I am very worried, there is no point in me sitting here and saying I’m not,” Neville told NBC Sports.

“The levels of performance, the results and the substitutions yesterday.

“I saw something at the end of the Grimsby game that they lost in the Carabao Cup a couple of weeks ago, which was Mason Mount ending up at left wing-back.

“We admire managers who are stubborn and resilient around their system, we want them to stick to their plan, but when you have Mason Mount playing at left-back, you are going to look pretty stupid.

“It has happened twice now and it can’t happen. The first time I thought it was unforgivable and yesterday it happened again.

“He changes his back three and his back five every single game and the performances and the results are just unacceptable.

“I’m really, really worried. I would never go on television, as I know how difficult a manager’s job can be, and say a manager should be sacked, but I suspect the hierarchy are going to want to see a turnaround.”

Neville has also argued that Man Utd “need a victory against Sunderland more than ever” next weekend, with “very big questions” to be “asked”.

“You’ve got to see what happens next Saturday against Sunderland – if that game goes against Manchester United, you’re going to start seeing very big questions being asked of the ownership, big questions,” Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast.

“They brought a young manager in. He’s played a completely different system. They’ve invested in a completely different system. If they were to be 14th, 15th or 16th in October, it’s not a one-off. It becomes what you are.

“It becomes a pattern and the manager comes under huge pressure. We’ve seen what’s happened with Graham Potter in the last few days. That’s why I’m worried because this is not going to go away and it’s going to build in this next week or so.

“A victory is needed more than ever at Old Trafford on Saturday against Sunderland.”