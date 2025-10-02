Ratcliffe makes Man Utd favourite an ‘option’ to replace Amorim

Manchester United have put Michael Carrick on their list of interim candidates should they part ways with head coach Ruben Amorim, according to reports.

Carrick left Championship side Middlesbrough at the end of last season and could return to Man Utd in an interim capacity with Amorim under pressure.

Man Utd sit 14th in the Premier League table and have lost three of their opening six matches, winning only twice.

They are already eight points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool and just six clear of bottom-side Wolves.

The Red Devils have lost 21 of their 49 matches under Amorim and finished 15th in the Premier League last season after the Portuguese replaced Erik ten Hag in November.

Amorim wanted to stay at Sporting CP until the end of 2024/25 but was told it was now or never by the Man Utd hierarchy.

He came in mid-season and has refused to adapt his tactical style despite his 3-4-2-1 formation not working.

Many pundits and fans believe his defiance to play three at the back will be Amorim’s downfall, and it’s hard to disagree.

Man Utd are adamant they will remain patient with Amorim, but that isn’t stopping reports regarding potential replacements.

Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner is the top candidate to replace Amorim, while ex-England manager Gareth Southgate is also reportedly under consideration.

But one name that has been brought up in a report by The Sun is former Red Devils midfielder Carrick.

The report says Carrick could come in as an interim replacement for Amorim, with Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler, Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Glasner also options for Ratcliffe.

It’s claimed: ‘Michael Carrick is among the caretaker options Manchester United could turn to if they give up on head coach Ruben Amorim.

‘Amorim retains the backing of the United hierarchy but the club are keeping an eye on Premier League coaches Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola and Fabian Hurzeler.

‘Carrick is still close to the United set-up as his son, Jacey, is in the club’s academy and has captained the Under-16s.’

Carrick has previously managed Man Utd on an interim basis, taking charge of three matches in November and December 2021 before Ralf Rangnick took over.

The 44-year-old is out of work after being sacked by Middlesbrough in the summer, so would be a rare appointment that doesn’t require compensation.

