Rangers legend Ally McCoist has changed his Premier League title prediction after backing Liverpool before the season kicked off.

Champions Liverpool are top of the league after six games but lost their last match in the Premier League against Crystal Palace.

They followed that up with a Champions League defeat at Galatasaray on Tuesday, which marked only the second time the Reds have lost back-to-back games under Arne Slot.

Arsenal are widely regarded as Liverpool’s top challengers for the title after finishing second for the third consecutive season, and have started the season well with four wins from their opening six fixtures.

Mikel Arteta’s side have already faced Liverpool in 2025/26, losing a tight match 1-0 at Anfield on August 31.

Only a world-class Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick separated the two title favourites, though Manchester City might have something to say about that.

City are not being mentioned as serious contenders alongside Arsenal and Liverpool, but are definitely deemed third favourites ahead of the rest of the top flight.

They don’t get a mention from popular pundit McCoist, who now has “a sneaky feeling” the Gunners will win the title after predicting Liverpool to retain their crown before a ball was kicked.

“At the start of the season when we did our predictions, I fancied Liverpool – I really did,” McCoist told talkSPORT.

“I thought with the window they had, they strengthened really well.

“But bizarrely, after Szoboszlai scored that goal to beat Arsenal, I have a sneaky feeling for Arsenal.

“I just think defensively, I look at the two centre-backs, even [Cristhian] Mosquera that came on, I like him, David Raya is good goalie.

“I just worry about Liverpool if they lost Alisson and particularly [Virgil] Van Dijk. I think we’re in for a brilliant season.”

Liverpool did lose Alisson to injury in their Champions League defeat at Galatasaray this week.

He was forced off in the second half, being replaced by Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Georgian is an incredible back-up option, the best in the Premier League by a mile, but hasn’t played any minutes in Our League yet.

Slot’s side are back in action when they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues were victorious in the Champions League this week, beating Jose Mourinho’s Benfica 1-0 at home.

