Liverpool should be without Alisson for six weeks

David Ornstein has confirmed when Alisson is expected to return for Liverpool after suffering a hamstring injury against Galatasaray on Tuesday.

The Liverpool goalkeeper was forced off in the Champions League clash when he quickly backtracked towards his own goal after Ibrahima Konate carelessly gave the ball away.

Alisson managed to stop Victor Osimhen’s shot but was immediately replaced by Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Georgian is an outstanding back-up option, comfortably the best in the Premier League, and is set for a lengthy run in the Liverpool starting XI.

It represents a terrific opportunity for Mamardashvili to establish himself as Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper under Arne Slot.

READ: Forget goals, these numbers show it is time for Liverpool to be worried about Mo Salah

He’s viewed as the long-term successor to Alisson, but not until next season at the earliest.

The extent of Alisson’s injury has now been revealed by Ornstein, who wrote in The Athletic that he will be sidelined “until the November international break.”

Ornstein added: ‘Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will likely be out until the November international break after sustaining a hamstring injury.

‘Alisson, 33, had a scan on Thursday and could miss several key fixtures, including games against Manchester United, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

‘Liverpool have not officially confirmed Alisson’s recovery timeframe and expect a full prognosis in the next 24-48 hours. Head coach Arne Slot is expected to provide an update on Alisson during his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.’

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365

👉 Arsenal or Liverpool? McCoist makes ‘bizarre’ Premier League title prediction: ‘Sneaky feeling’

👉 Liverpool weigh up Man Utd hijack as agent of ‘horrendous’ Reds star is ‘99% sure’ of Real Madrid deal

👉 Liverpool signing ‘offers nothing’ and ‘needs to be dropped’ long before ‘confused’ Wirtz

Alisson was immediately ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea following the Galatasaray defeat.

Slot said: “If one of our players is on the floor, nine times out of 10 I fear the worst and with the worst I mean he cannot continue, and that is what happened with Alisson.

“He will not be able to play Saturday — that is 99.9 per cent certain, although I think it is 100 per cent.”

The expectation is around six weeks out in total for Alisson, though Slot will take comfort in Mamardashvili’s ability to deputise.

Of all the players in this Liverpool squad, the one Slot would miss most is Virgil van Dijk.

That’s not just down to the limited centre-back depth in the Reds’ ranks, but also because Van Dijk’s influence is irreplaceable.

Even an injury to Mohamed Salah would not be quite as damaging. He has started the season slowly, and Slot bolstered his attack in the summer with Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

Liverpool won their first five Premier League matches of the season and are top of the table but were beaten last time out by Crystal Palace — who remain the only unbeaten side in the top flight in 2025/26.

READ NEXT: Arsenal ahead of Liverpool as Premier League title favourites amid 34% gap on one key metric…