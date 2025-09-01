According to reports, Marc Guehi’s proposed move to Liverpool is ‘in jeopardy’ as Crystal Palace are struggling to land a suitable replacement.

Earlier today, it appeared that Liverpool would land their top centre-back target as they reached a £35m agreement with Crystal Palace over England international Guehi.

Palace are open to sanctioning Guehi’s exit if certain conditions are met as the centre-back is in the final year of his contract and they want to avoid losing him for nothing in 2026.

Guehi has reportedly made it clear that he only wants Liverpool, but he has remained professional and it has also been indicated that he is not against spending another year at Crystal Palace if a deal cannot be struck.

His exit would leave a huge hole in Palace’s squad, so, understandably, they are unwilling to sanction his exit without landing a suitable replacement.

On Monday afternoon, it emerged that Palace had settled on Brighton defender Igor as a replacement for Guehi and he was set to seal a loan move to Selhurst Park.

However, Igor has decided to pull the plug on a move to Crystal Palace at the last-minute, as he looks set to join West Ham on loan instead.

Therefore, Guehi’s agreed move to Liverpool is suddenly under threat, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein confirming that a ‘deal is in jeopardy’.

Ornstein confirms Guehi has ‘completed at least part of his medical’, but the centre-back and Palace boss Oliver Glasner will ‘make the final decision’ on an exit.

Ornstein added:

‘Difficulties sourcing an adequate replacement have increased Glasner’s pre-existing opposition to the sale of his captain and an outcome is expected following discussions between the pair. ‘Glasner has been resolute that Guehi should not be allowed to leave unless suitable cover arrives. Palace struck an agreement in principle for Jaydee Canvot to join from Toulouse but that has yet to be confirmed ahead of Monday’s 7pm UK deadline, while a move for Igor Julio appears to have collapsed.’

So, it remains to be seen whether Guehi’s move to Liverpool will be completed, with another report on Monday claiming there are ‘real fears’ that Glasner ‘could walk’ if this transfer is ‘sanctioned against his wishes’.