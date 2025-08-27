Kobbie Mainoo to Real Madrid? How very convenient…

Kobbie Mainoo’s agent briefed that his client was interested in Champions League football, and just a few hours later Real Madrid were interested. Shocker.

The Main man

As we try and move away from Alexander Isak for at least one day, our attention turns to Kobbie Mainoo and a series of Daily Mail exclusives on Tuesday.

First came this from Manchester United correspondent Chris Wheeler at 5.35:

Kobbie Mainoo would be open to move to Champions League club with Man United set to make a decision on star’s Old Trafford future in next 48 HOURS

If we ignore the fact that talkSPORT, the Guardian and many others had the same story several hours before (Mainoo’s agent has been a busy boy) rendering it Really Not An Exclusive, let’s stop and wonder at the notion that this is considered news.

Honestly, if a player not even getting off the bench for the team 16th in the Premier League table did NOT want to move to a Champions League club, we would be truly astonished.

It’s now obviously over to Manchester United and Wheeler reports that a ‘decision is likely to be made imminently with just six says (sic) of the transfer window remaining’. How that bombastically becomes ‘in next 48 HOURS’ is anybody’s guess.

So which Champions League clubs could Mainoo join? Tottenham and Chelsea have both been mentioned in the past.

Less than two hours later, Wheeler’s Daily Mail colleague Mike Keegan is here with another exclusive, which all feels rather convenient. Presumably, Keegan’s sources in Spain coincidentally brought him this news just hours after Mainoo’s agent briefed that he wants out…

Revealed: Real and Atletico Madrid join host of Premier League clubs weighing up move for Man United outcast Kobbie Mainoo

Are we wrong to be a tad cynical that Real Madrid – European giants and very likely La Liga contenders – would be interested in a player who cannot even get into this Manchester United team?

It sounds more than a tad convenient on the day that Mainoo’s agent was clearly briefing that his client wants to move, that Real Madrid have emerged as a contender for his signature.

It has sparked a predictable onslaught of social media content about how Mainoo is somehow good enough for Real Madrid but not Manchester United – all on the basis of one story which may or may not be true. Nobody in Spain is reporting this news as anything other than ‘according to English reports’.

Over at The Athletic, they write on Thursday about Mainoo’s options with no mention of either Madrid club, while Fabrizio Romano has been quiet on the subject too.

ESPN briefly had us believing that there might be some truth in the story, as they wrote that ‘Los Blancos are expected to step up their search for a midfielder after parting ways with Dani Ceballos, and Diario AS reports that Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, 21, is also on their shortlist’.

No, Diario AS report that Wharton IS their shortlist; they have not written a word about Mainoo.

And this is what they wrote last week about Real’s long-standing interest in Wharton:

But one is missing, and it’s not the vacant 25. It’s the playmaker. That profile the Tolosar native has been dreaming of since he realized Zubimendi would be a Gunner. That central midfielder who takes the helm, tempers and channels matches. A mastermind who prefers possession to running…

If you think that describes Mainoo then congratulations for you are Mainoo’s agent and you are seeking a rather large pay-day.

READ: Five England players with World Cup ambitions who need a transfer this summer

Alexander: Not so great

It’s Wednesday now, but remember the hope of Tuesday that Alexander Isak might now stay at Newcastle.

Remember ‘How Newcastle CAN get Alexander Isak back – and the two key events setting it in motion, writes CRAIG HOPE’, in which CRAIG HOPE seemed to think that Newcastle CAN get Alexander Isak back by a) talking to him and b) demonstrably needing a striker.

By Tuesday night, Hope no longer sprang eternal. Considerably less than 24 hours later, Hope conceded that ‘their attempts to persuade Isak to return to Howe’s squad were thought to be met with continued resistance by the Swede, who is determined to force a move to Anfield’. Almost like Newcastle could not get Isak back simply by having a chat, after all.

Now, ‘there is a feeling among some close to the club that Isak’s situation is beyond repair and a sale is best for all parties’.

We look forward to ‘How Newcastle CANNOT get Alexander Isak back after all; sorry I got a bit carried away, writes CRAIG HOPE’.