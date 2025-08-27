Exclusive: Newcastle make contact with Man Utd over conditions of deal for England star

Newcastle have made contact with Man Utd over a deal to sign Kobbie Mainoo

Newcastle United have made contact with Manchester United over a deal to sign Kobbie Mainoo, Football365 understands.

Ruben Amorim’s side are weighing up their options after Mainoo was left on the bench in the defeat to Arsenal and Sunday’s draw at Fulham.

According to reports, the 20-year-old is open to leaving Old Trafford and there is serious interest from clubs in the Premier League.

One of those clubs are Newcastle, with Eddie Howe eager to add more depth in midfield. Football365 understands the Magpies have contacted United to ask about the conditions of a deal.

It is not yet clear whether the Red Devils are open to selling or loaning out their academy graduate.

F365 also understands that Newcastle have held talks internally about Chelsea duo Josh Acheampong and Andrey Santos.

The Magpies’ pursuit of either is not thought to be advanced.

Confirmed by Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, Acheampong emerged as an option earlier this month.

Levi Colwill’s ACL injury has complicated matters, however, with a deal for the 19-year-old now unlikely as Enzo Maresca needs him for defensive cover.

Santos, meanwhile, is admired at St James’ Park, and Newcastle have been exploring a move before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Again, this is nowhere near advanced, but the Magpies did try to sign the Brazilian midfielder before he joined Chelsea from Vasco da Gama in January 2023.

The 21-year-old impressed on loan at Strasbourg last season and Maresca is reluctant to lose him ahead of a long campaign.

Capable of playing as a No.6 or further forward, Santos is viewed as a potential long-term replacement for Bruno Guimaraes. Funnily enough, Guimaraes is his role model.

Newcastle’s interest in Mainoo suggests he is their top midfield target ahead of Santos, following injuries to Joelinton and Sandro Tonali.

