Manchester United are expected to make a decision on the future of Kobbie Mainoo ‘in the next 48 hours’ after he was an unused substitute for the second successive Premier League match.

Ruben Amorim did not bring Mainoo off the bench on the opening day against Arsenal and again at Fulham on matchday two.

Despite chasing a winner at Craven Cottage, Amorim instead introduced defenders Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven, leaving Mainoo unused once again.

This sparked serious backlash from United supporters, who are angry at their head coach for opening the door for the 20-year-old academy graduate to leave.

Mainoo is one of the best players to come through the Red Devils academy this century and broke into the team in 2023 at the age of 18.

He showed remarkable maturity and consistency in Erik ten Hag’s dysfunctional system, and was key to England’s run to the European Championship final the following summer.

Last season was far from his best, but United endured a disastrous 2024/25 campaign, with few players impressing apart from captain Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo.

Still, Mainoo is regarded as one of the best young midfielders in Europe, and his potential sale has fans up in arms.

David Ornstein reported earlier on Tuesday that Mainoo is now ‘open to leaving’ after back-to-back Premier League snubs, though there ‘do not appear to be many options ahead of this market closing’.

However, a report from the Daily Mail says United have been ‘contacted’ by several clubs after it became clear the England international is willing to move.

Journalist Chris Wheeler says ‘ten clubs’ have ‘expressed an interest’ in signing the young midfielder, but United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has not made a decision on his future yet.

That decision is expected ‘in the next 48 hours’ as the club weighs the ‘immense scrutiny’ Amorim is under, with Mainoo ‘growing frustrated’.

The player is thought to be ‘open to joining a Champions League club’. Chelsea have been linked this summer but are not thought to be targeting a midfielder, while Newcastle United could make a move after losing Joelinton and Sandro Tonali to injury against Liverpool on Monday.

Mainoo and United had been in talks over a new contract, but the ‘lack of progress’ has ‘exacerbated the issue’.

Now, the Red Devils must decide whether to explore a loan or a permanent move for Mainoo.

The report adds:

That decision is likely to be made imminently with just six days of the transfer window remaining. The club are coming under pressure to comply with profit and sustainability rules after spending heavily this summer, while struggling to offload players. United are expected to make a significant loss if Rasmus Hojlund moves to Napoli and Antony rejoins Real Betis on loan, while Chelsea are said to be some way off meeting the valuation for Alejandro Garnacho.

