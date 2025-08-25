According to reports, England international Kobbie Mainoo has made a decision on leaving Manchester United after being snubbed by Ruben Amorim.

Mainoo has suffered a major fall from grace since enjoying a remarkable breakout season in 2023/24 for Man Utd and England.

Injuries and disappointing form hampered the young midfielder last season and he has been heavily linked with an exit this year.

The Man Utd starlet was reportedly made available for a transfer in January amid interest from Chelsea, with the Red Devils hierarchy looking to sanction pure profit sales to raise funds.

Mainoo is yet to leave Man Utd, but the 20-year-old’s long-term future is in doubt as he was an unused substitute against Arsenal and Fulham in the club’s opening two Premier League games of the 2025/26 campaign.

READ: Ruben Amorim urged to sell Bruno Fernandes or face Man Utd sack



After Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Fulham, United head coach Ruben Amorim explained his decision to snub Mainoo, with Manuel Ugarte brought on for Mason Mount to finish the game alongside Bruno Fernandes.

Amorim explained: “No, he is fighting for the position now with Bruno (Fernandes).

“And I changed two midfielders. I like Mason Mount there because we want to score a goal. And then when I change it, I felt that the team needed to return to one holding midfielder.

“So he (Mainoo) just needs to fight for the position with Bruno in training. Like it should be at Manchester United.”

Now, a report from talkSPORT claims Mainoo ‘would consider’ leaving Man Utd in this window, provided his current ‘receives a suitable offer’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Amorim wastes Arsenal goodwill immediately as Manchester United sacrifice everything for nothing

👉 Neville tips another Man Utd star to hand in a transfer request: ‘They have to deal with that’

👉 Neville claims Man Utd star is ‘nowhere near’ as ‘biggest worry’ raised with two signings demanded



So far this summer, Man Utd have invested around £200m to overhaul their attack, landing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

The Red Devils remain in the market for further additions, with it reported that their priorities are a new goalkeeper and centre-midfielder.

United likely need exits to raise funds for these deals, with Rasmus Hojlund looking the most likely to be the next player to leave the Premier League giants.

Hojlund has dropped in the pecking order following the arrival of Sesko, with Serie A champions Napoli currently leading the race for his signature.

Napoli have stepped up their interest in Hojlund following Romelu Lukaku’s injury, with journalist Ben Jacobs claiming they are in “advanced talks” with Man Utd.

Jacobs said on X: “Napoli now in advanced talks with Manchester United over Rasmus Hojlund.

“Loan with conditional obligation discussed worth almost £40m, with loan fee in addition.”