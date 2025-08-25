Gary Neville claims one Manchester United star is “nowhere near”, while another pundit has urged the Premier League giants to make a surprise signing.

There was a lot of optimism surrounding Man Utd after their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in their opening game of the 2025/26 season, as they were comfortably the better side and were unfortunate to lose.

However, the Red Devils could not follow this up as Fulham exposed their frailties in a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.

There are positives for Man Utd as Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have made a decent impact, but head coach Ruben Amorim still has a massive job on his hands, as his side is weaker in other positions.

Mbeumo and Cunha are upgrades on United’s other No.10 options and fellow summer signing Benjamin Sesko has also been deemed an improvement on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

READ: Amorim wastes Arsenal goodwill immediately as Manchester United sacrifice everything for nothing

However, Sesko has been eased into the fold following his £74m move from RB Leipzig and has made a very insignificant impact in his two substitute appearances.

Neville fired a dig at Sesko over his performance against Fulham, claiming he is “nowhere near”.

“I said this last week and it’s a little bit worrying: Fulham got a lot stronger when they made their substitutions, I actually thought United got worse when they made theirs,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“Sesko, at the moment, let’s just say it, he’s nowhere near in terms of fitness or just getting up to speed.”

Owen Hargreaves, meanwhile, claims Man Utd’s striker department remains one of two “biggest worries” for the Premier League giants.

The pundit has argued that the club “has to address” two areas before this summer transfer window closes, as he is seemingly unconvinced by Sesko.

“I love Mbeumo, I love Cunha, Bruno had a bad game today, but my biggest worry is the goalkeeper situation isn’t addressed and the striker situation isn’t addressed,” Hargreaves told Premier League Productions.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ruben Amorim urged to sell Bruno Fernandes or face Man Utd sack

👉 Where’s Kobbie Mainoo? Amorim ‘fighting’ talk and Ferdinand ‘system’ theory

👉 Gary Neville fingers Bruno Fernandes as ‘part’ of Man Utd midfield mess



“I have never seen a team win without top players in those two positions. Maybe they are going to address that in the next week.

“But goalkeeper, striker, he has to address.

“The two in behind in Mbeumo and Cunha are fantastic but the one at the top and at the back, they need to address as soon as possible.

“You look at the fixtures, Burnley at home you expect to win but City and Chelsea are really difficult.”