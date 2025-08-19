Jamie Carragher has predicted Arsenal will go back to starting Kai Havertz up front “in the biggest games” after Viktor Gyokeres’ unimpressive debut.

The Swede’s first competitive outing for Arsenal lasted all of 60 minutes and he failed to register a shot on target in that time, prompting concerns from some sections of the media.

Carragher and Gary Neville have now had their verdict and the former Liverpool captain believes that Gyokeres will be dropped for the big games.

“If I’m being honest, I think they go back to Havertz in the biggest games, I think that will be the case,”

Neville then replied “He can’t leave Gyokeres out of big games” to which Carragher said “He can.”

MORE ON ARSENAL ON F365

👉 Gary Neville makes ‘late’ U-turn on Man Utd prediction for two reasons as PL winners named

👉 Mikel Arteta urged to drop Arsenal star with ‘best in the league’ replacement claim made

👉 Arsenal: ‘Useless’ Gyokeres signing slammed as one ‘concern’ raised amid comparison to Man Utd star

“I think Havertz is too important a player for Mikel Arteta to be left out,” Carragher explained. “I don’t see that happening at all.”

Neville though believes he saw “glimpses” of the player Arsenal bought and suggested they still need a centre forward to function.

“Arsenal needed a centre forward and brought one in, I saw glimpses that made me think he’ll be a handful,” Neville said.

“[Gabriel] Martinelli looks like he’s struggling, maybe getting Gyokeres and Havertz in together is something he has to try.”

Despite the concerns over Gyokeres, Arsenal did still come away with the win, largely thanks to their defence and in particular David Raya.

Neville believes that will be key to a Gunners title push.

“When you think of the great Arsenal sides, they were tough, they had great backlines, they kept clean sheets in big matches,” Neville said.

“This is a title-winning team who have not won a title and they have to change that.”

Carragher meanwhile was still left with some question marks over how realistic an Arsenal title push is.

“I think it’s very difficult to pick who is going to win the title, I think it will be tight. I thought it was a great result, playing poorly, going to Old Trafford, new signings, big atmosphere, the two centre backs were fantastic, the best partnership in the Premier League.

“Off the back of Arsenal not winning it last season, we felt they had to move the dial a bit, more football and creation and that was typical Mikel Arteta over the last 18 months, scoring from a set piece, not creating much, really big back four.

“Brilliant for that day but it will be interesting over the next couple of months, have they moved the dial? They brought in Zubimendi to play through the lines, a striker to score more goals.”

READ NEXT: Liverpool have buy-back option on £60m trio while Manchester United keep tabs on four