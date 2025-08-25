Neville tips another Man Utd star to hand in a transfer request: ‘They have to deal with that’

Former Man Utd defender Gary Neville reckons Andre Onana could ask to leave the Red Devils with Senne Lammens edging towards a move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd were held to a 1-1 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday with the Red Devils earning just one point from their opening two fixtures.

The Red Devils took the lead when Leny Yoro’s header from a corner was deflected into the net, before Emile Smith Rowe grabbed an equaliser for the Cottagers with 17 minutes to spare.

Altay Bayindir made his second start in two games between the sticks for Ruben Amorim’s side with Andre Onana still on the bench for Man Utd at the weekend.

Onana had a poor 2024/25 campaign for the Red Devils with many supporters and former players calling on Man Utd to bring in a replacement for the Cameroon international.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd are “advancing” on a deal to sign Antwerp goalkeeper Lammens with the Belgian “keen” on a move to Old Trafford.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Manchester United remain focused on the opportunity to bring in a new goalkeeper before the end of the window.

“The player they want is Senne Lammens at Royal Antwerp. My understanding remains that the player is keen on a move to Manchester United, contacts took place again on Saturday with Manchester United and Antwerp. The two clubs are talking, at the moment, not yet a done deal but advancing.

“The agreement with the player is okay, club to club negotiating. They started at €17 million plus €3m in add ons. Now Antwerp are asking for something close to €25m. So there is negotiations ongoing on the transfer fee and the details of the deal. Conversations are ongoing for Senne Lammens to go to Manchester United.

“Let me explain again, that Lammens to Man United doesn’t mean that Andre Onana is leaving because he remains an important player for United and there are no concrete negotiations taking place. At the moment the situation has not changed.”

Ahead of their clash against Fulham, Neville was asked on NBC Sports about Man Utd’s pursuit of Lammens, he said: “I’ve been asking around about that one this morning and spoke to a few people at United.

“The feeling is the new boy coming in would probably be a No. 2 who would start on the bench, but they absolutely do need a No. 1.

“The main priority for United is still goals and we think Cunha, Mbeumo and Sesko are going to do that. We think Onana will start today but that situation isn’t right.

“Bayindir came in last week but he makes a lot of mistakes. Now that Onana knows United have been scouting around Europe for a new goalkeeper and replacement for him, his confidence must be shot at and he must be thinking he wants to get out.

“They have to deal with that. That and the central midfielder slot next to Bruno [Fernandes] are the two things they need to get sorted this week [before the transfer deadline].”

Giving his view on who should have started against Fulham, Neville added: “I would go with Onana, he’s the most reliable out of the unreliable goalkeepers they have.

“I think Bayindir is young, Onana for me is the better goalkeeper, although he makes mistakes as well and he’s not ideal.

“But I think he’s got a bigger personality and character than Bayindir and he’s got that experience, so I think Onana should start.”