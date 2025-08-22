Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund has been ‘offered’ to Bayern Munich as Fabrizio Romano reveals a top Red Devils target has ‘said yes’ to the move to Old Trafford.

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko have all been signed this summer to provide Ruben Amorim with a new front three, while left-back Diego Leon has also joined the club.

Outgoings are now key for United and while they struggle to find solutions for bomb-squad members Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho, they’re also looking for an option for Rasmus Hojlund, who was left out of the squad for the opening day defeat to Arsenal and has been warned he faces limited game time this season if he remains at the club.

Earlier this week, Romano revealed Hojlund’s preference amid interest in his services.

He wrote on X: “Rasmus Højlund and his camp have made clear to Napoli, RB Leipzig, AC Milan and all clubs interested that he prefers loan with obligation to buy.

“Højlund always wanted to stay at Man United…but if he has to leave, he wants the move to be guaranteed to feel total confidence.”

A report on Friday claimed Napoli have made Hojlund a ‘priority’ target following Romelu Lukaku’s injury and are open to a loan with a €40-€45 million obligation to buy.

Now, according to Sky Sports, Hojlund has been ‘offered’ to Bayern, who are looking for attacking reinforcements having lost Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane this summer.

But in what is apparently a ‘frantic search’ for loan additions, there are ‘reservations’ over Hojlund. His inability to score goals, perhaps?

On possible incomings, after Romano said on Friday morning that United were close to an agreement with Royal Antwerp star Senne Lammens on personal terms, he’s now revealed that the goalkeeper has ‘said yes’ to the Red Devils.

He wrote on X: ‘More on Senne Lammens and Man United story revealed today. Talks are well underway with Royal Antwerp on transfer fee close to €20m, negotiations advancing. Lammens said yes to Man United, no talks with Man City as their target is Gigio Donnarumma… if Éderson leaves.’

The 23-year-old goalkeeper is viewed by many as the long-term replacement for Thibaut Courtois in the Belgium national team and could solve Amorim’s goalkeeping problem.

The manager played his cards close to his chest when asked about a new goalkeeper in his press conference on Friday.

“It’s not an idea that these guys are going to leave, to play in a different club, and then we’ll receive another player,” Amorim said. “We don’t know what is going to happen, but we’re not waiting to take out someone to get another.”