Fabrizio Romano has revealed Andre Onana’s “feeling” on being left out of Manchester United’s squad to face Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Onana‘s long-term future at Man Utd is in doubt after his form fell off a cliff during the 2024/25 campaign.

The experienced goalkeeper had a decent debut season after replacing David De Gea, but his performances dramatically declined as he was deservedly criticised for his poor form.

This has fuelled speculation linking Man Utd with potential replacements, though they are yet to sign a new goalkeeper in this transfer window.

Onana missed a portion of pre-season due to injury, so Alter Bayindir started in goal for Man Utd’s opening game of the 2025/26 Premier League season on Sunday as the Red Devils were beaten 1-0.

It was initially assumed that Onana’s absence was due to his injury status, though head coach Ruben Amorim insisted before the match that he has “recovered”.

“It’s an option. We try to choose the best players for each game. Next week is a different life and in this week we chose this way,” Amorim said on omitting Onana and Rasmus Hojlund for the Arsenal match.

When pressed further on Onana’s absence, he added: “No, no he’s not injured, he’s recovered… but the other players did well during pre-season, so I have to find a balance.”

Despite this, Romano claims Onana’s “feeling” is that he was left out of United’s squad becuase hs is “not at 100% form yet”.

“Ruben Amorim after the game said they didn’t drop Onana. At the same time, I can tell you that the feeling of those close to Onana is that it was because Onana is still recovering from injury and is not at 100% form yet,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“And he accepted the decision. He doesn’t believe it’s to do with transfers. Also because Onana is not in any active talks with another club.

“There was some interest in Saudi at the beginning of the window. He accepted the decision of Amorim but it’s another story next week.”

Romano has also commented on two potential replacements for Onana, with a deal for one “completely quiet”.

“The last bid they made was for Emi Martinez was a loan proposal in July. For the moment, that situation has gone completely quiet,” Romano added.

“The goalkeeper they still like and are keeping an eye on is Senne Lammens, the goalkeeper of Royal Antwerp. They’ve been monitoring him for a long time.

“If Man Utd decide to invest in a goalkeeper between now and the end of the window, Lammens is the goalkeeper they like.

“They’re aware of the Donnarumma situation, but Manchester City are in concrete talks to sign him. There’s still nothing imminent.”