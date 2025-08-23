Man Utd goalkeeper ‘actively’ looking for new club as deal ‘almost done’ for fifth summer signing

Manchester United’s deal for Senne Lammens is “almost done” as the imminent arrival of the Royal Antwerp star has led intermediaries to “actively work hard” to find a solution for the man he’s replacing at Old Trafford.

Lammens would be the Red Devils fifth summer signing of the summer after adding Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon to their ranks.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Friday morning that United were close to an agreement with Royal Antwerp star Senne Lammens on personal terms, before later revealing that the goalkeeper has ‘said yes’ to the Red Devils.

MAILBOX: Man Utd ‘front-foot ballsy football’ could win them title no. 21

He wrote on X: ‘More on Senne Lammens and Man United story revealed today. Talks are well underway with Royal Antwerp on transfer fee close to €20m, negotiations advancing. Lammens said yes to Man United, no talks with Man City as their target is Gigio Donnarumma… if Éderson leaves.’

The 23-year-old goalkeeper is viewed by many as the long-term replacement for Thibaut Courtois in the Belgium national team and could solve Amorim’s goalkeeping problem.

The manager played his cards close to his chest when asked about a new goalkeeper in his press conference on Friday.

“It’s not an idea that these guys are going to leave, to play in a different club, and then we’ll receive another player,” Amorim said. “We don’t know what is going to happen, but we’re not waiting to take out someone to get another.”

Journalist Graeme Bailey now claims the deal for Lammens is “almost done” after the goalkeeper rejected multiple alternative options to seal the switch to United.

Bailey also claims the move for Lammens looks set to push Altay Bayindir from the club, with intermediaries now “working hard” to find him a solution, while Andre Onana looks set to remain at Old Trafford and battle Lammens for a starting spot.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Man Utd: Jacobs reveals ‘discussions taking place’ for midfielder seen as ‘world-class distributor’

👉 Big Weekend: Man City v Tottenham, Eze, Man Utd, Moyes, Goldbridge

👉 Ranking all 97(!) players left out of opening Premier League matchday squads by how p*ssed off they might be

He told United In Focus: “Andre Onana’s immediate future is not called into question with the impending arrival of Senne Lammens.

“Should a number one of come in, then Onana would have been loaned – as we have revealed – but now the same can’t be said of number two Altay Bayindir.

“Bayindir may have started the first game but his future is far from certain now – Lammens has been told he is coming in to challenge Onana.

“I am told that intermediaries are now actively working hard on finding Bayindir that new club. It could be a loan at this point but work is being done.

“However, it could yet be they go into the remainder of the season with four – but the club don’t want that.”