A Premier League table that calculates only games since Ruben Amorim was appointed shows Manchester United in 16th position.

United are considerably worse than both Wolves and West Ham, the two teams in most trouble in this 25/26 season after difficult summers.

Amorim’s United have won only seven of their 29 Premier League games, with only Tottenham below them in the table who have not been promoted or relegated this summer.

And Spurs won the Europa League last season and have started this season brilliantly; should they win their ‘game in hand’ over United, they will surely leave United as the very worst team to have featured in both Premier League campaigns. United have certainly scored the fewest goals of any of those teams.

United were poor on Sunday against Fulham, who have claimed an astonishing 10 more points than United over the same period.

The table does offer a handy snapshot of the Premier League since Amorim’s first Premier League match on November 24, showing how dominant Liverpool and Arsenal have been over that period.

It also illustrates that Nottingham Forest have been the ‘best of the rest’, so of course Nuno Espirito Santo is in danger of the sack.