Mainoo in line for controversial move as ‘ambitious approach’ is made with Man Utd star ‘open’ to exit

Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is the subject of an ‘ambitious approach’ from the Red Devils’ arch-rivals Leeds, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made big moves to improve their attack in the summer transfer window with Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo all arriving.

Man Utd are now looking to move some players on with Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Rasmus Hojlund among the players who could leave before the end of the transfer window.

Mainoo is now another player who could be on his way out of Old Trafford after failing to agree a new contract earlier in the summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Man Utd were “very close to reaching an agreement” with Mainoo a couple of months ago but that is now not the case.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “It was months ago when Man United were very close to reaching an agreement with Kobbie Mainoo over a new contract.

“Then what happened was that Dan Ashworth, who was leading those negotiations, left the club and new directors [took control] and so for Manchester United it was time to restart.

“But at the moment there is still no negotiations [over an exit], I would not add any panic to the situation of Kobbie Mainoo.”

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed earlier on Tuesday that Mainoo is ‘open to leaving’ Man Utd this summer but that there is one ‘issue’.

Ornstein wrote in The Athletic: ‘Kobbie Mainoo is open to leaving Manchester United. Head coach Ruben Amorim seems to prefer other midfielders, and the England international has entered the final 24 months of his Old Trafford contract.

‘The issue is where Mainoo goes, as there do not appear to be many options ahead of this market closing.’

And now MOT Leeds News claim that Leeds are ‘readying an ambitious approach’ for Mainoo in a controversial move from one of their arch-rivals.

Mainoo has ’emerged as an ambitious target’ for the newly-promoted Premier League side with an injury to Ethan Ampadu likely to see the Whites go back into the market for a new midfielder.

The report adds: ‘Leeds United have already strengthened their midfield significantly this summer, but the injury to Ethan Ampadu has sparked concern.’

Leeds earmarked Mainoo as a ‘soft target’ on promotion but now they could seriously pursue him, the report continued: ‘The Whites are looking to add one more body to their midfield if an opportunity arises, and Mainoo could be their man.’