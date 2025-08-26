Man Utd transfer to be completed ‘within 48 hours’ after €45m package is sealed

Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund is likely to move to Serie A giants Napoli ‘within 48 hours’ in a loan with an option to buy, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to offload some players before the transfer window shuts on September 1 after spending around £200m on new players.

Hojlund is one of the players Man Utd are keen to move on with multiple Serie A clubs showing interest in the Denmark international over the summer.

Selling Hojlund has been made trickier by the player’s stance that he wants to stay and fight for his place in Ruben Amorim’s side this season.

Speaking in early August, Hojlund responded to speculation surrounding his future, the Man Utd striker said: “I think my plan is very clear and that is for me to stay and fight for my spot, whatever happens. I’m still very young. I think people forget that sometimes. I’m only 22.

“Obviously, not every striker is scoring 100 goals at the age of 22 (like Erling Haaland). But I’ve learned a lot, I think you can see in my game. I’m starting to develop and become even better in the basics.

“Now it’s just about for me to sharpen myself and I’ve done very well in the pre-season so far. Just focusing on continuing that.

“Competition is fine with me. It sharpens me. I’m more than ready. I’m feeling sharp, so I’m welcoming everything that comes. I think it’s good with competition and it only sharpens the team.”

On August 23, Italian journalist Nicola Schira brought us news that Man Utd had given the ‘green light’ to Napoli’s €5m loan offer with a €40m buy option.

Schira said: ‘Talks in progress for Rasmus #Hojlund to #Napoli from #ManchesterUnited for a loan (€5M) with the option to buy (€40M). #MUFC have given the green light to the sale. Up to the striker decides to accept or not. #transfers’

Two days later, he added: ‘Expected this a afternoon a call conference between #Napoli and Rasmus #Hojlund’s agents to try to reach an agreement. Napoli are already in advanced talks with #ManchesterUnited for a loan (€5M) with the option to buy (40M). For the striker ready a contract until 2030 (5M/year)’

Before later on August 25, Schira continued: ‘Very positive call conference today between #Napoli and #ManchesterUnited for Rasmus #Hojlund, who is now one step away to Napoli from #MUFC on loan (€5M) with the option to buy (40M) as revealed this morning. Agreed personal terms for a contract until 2030 (5M/year). #transfers’

And now Schira has brought the news that Napoli are ‘confident’ they will complete a deal for Hojlund over the next 48 hours.

Schira wrote on X: ‘#Napoli are confident to finalize Rasmus #Hojlund’s deal from #ManchesterUnited within 48 hours. #transfers #MUFC #mutd’