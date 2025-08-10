Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund has now ‘reluctantly’ accepted that he will have to leave Old Trafford this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils completed the signing of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £74m earlier this week to complete a new attacking trident with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha also joining earlier this summer.

Man Utd have now addressed their lack of attacking capabilities from last season with only four Premier League sides scoring fewer goals than Ruben Amorim’s side as they finished 15th.

Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee came in for lots of criticism with the duo scoring just seven Premier League goals between them last term.

And now Hojlund looks likely to be the man to leave as Man Utd look to recoup funds after bringing in Sesko for big money with AC Milan reportedly interested.

Before Sesko signed, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano hinted that Hojlund could be the man to leave if the striker signed from RB Leipzig.

Romano said last week: “Højlund is saying, obviously, that he wants to stay at Manchester United, he wants to fight for his place, but if Man United sign a top striker like Sesko, Højlund can still leave the club.

“No one from Man United told Højlund, ‘you have to go, you have to leave,’ but obviously if a top striker like Benjamin Sesko joins Manchester United, for Højlund it could be time to go and leave the club.

“Don’t forget the interest from Italy, especially from AC Milan, who are looking for a striker. At the moment, financially, it’s still considered too expensive; it’s not the only option, because Milan are also considering a move for Dusan Vlahovic.”

While Hojlund was publicly clear that he wanted to stay, he told reporters last week: “I think my plan is very clear and that is for me to stay and fight for my spot, whatever happens. I’m still very young. I think people forget that sometimes. I’m only 22.

“Obviously, not every striker is scoring 100 goals at the age of 22 (like Erling Haaland). But I’ve learned a lot, I think you can see in my game. I’m starting to develop and become even better in the basics.

“Now it’s just about for me to sharpen myself and I’ve done very well in the pre-season so far. Just focusing on continuing that.

“Competition is fine with me. It sharpens me. I’m more than ready. I’m feeling sharp, so I’m welcoming everything that comes. I think it’s good with competition and it only sharpens the team.”

But now transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Hojlund has been ‘told he’ll need to leave’ if he wants to play minutes this season as Man Utd look to sell him.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Rasmus Hojlund has now been directly told he’ll need to leave to gain minutes this season and is considering his options. Manchester United prefer to sell, but have not ruled out a loan. Milan prepared to meet #MUFC’s £40m valuation via a loan fee and buy option. Further talks took place yesterday.’

Before he and Alex Crook added more on talkSPORT with Hojlund ‘reluctantly ready to leave’ Man Utd and that ‘sources close to Hojlund accept the Dane’s days at Old Trafford are numbered following the arrival of Benjamin Sesko’.