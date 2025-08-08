Man Utd flop digging his heels as Amorim ‘definitively’ opens door to push him out

Rasmus Hojlund is digging his heels as United look to loan him out

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a Manchester United flop ‘insists’ on staying at the club despite them having ‘definitively opened doors’ to his exit.

United are moving to improve upon a 15th-placed Premier League finish last term. They have signed two quality Premier League attackers in Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, and are closing in on RB Leipzig star striker Benjamin Sesko, who scored 21 goals in all competitions last season.

Current United striker Rasmus Hojlund‘s future has been up in the air all summer, with United reported at times to be unsure whether to keep him or let him go after he struggled massively in front of goal last season.

Transfer insider Romano has revealed that United have opted for something in the middle of those two options, as they have ‘definitively opened doors’ for his loan exit, but there’s a twist.

Indeed, Romano suggests that Hojlund ‘insists on staying at United’.

He states AC Milan are in contact with his agents to advance for the deal, with the Red Devils angling for a loan fee of €6million (£5.2m) as well as having Hojlund’s full salary covered.

But there seems a chance the striker could refuse the move in order to prove himself at United. That would be hard, though, as opportunities are likely to be limited after last season’s four-goal Premier League return, and the presence of current striker Joshua Zirkzee and soon Sesko, too.

United’s thoughts on Hojlund have changed recently, too, as Romano said of late: “Højlund is saying, obviously, that he wants to stay at Manchester United, he wants to fight for his place, but if Man United sign a top striker like Sesko, Højlund can still leave the club.

“No one from Man United told Højlund, ‘you have to go, you have to leave,’ but obviously if a top striker like Benjamin Sesko joins Manchester United, for Højlund it could be time to go and leave the club.

“Don’t forget the interest from Italy, especially from AC Milan, who are looking for a striker. At the moment, financially, it’s still considered too expensive; it’s not the only option, because Milan are also considering a move for Dusan Vlahovic.”

That differs from their current stance that the door is open for the striker to leave.

Following on from that, it’s been suggested that Milan’s view is they’re ready to sign Hojlund, with United happy to see him go, but there’s been no green light from him, and it looks like it will stay that way.

