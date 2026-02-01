Slot ‘demands’ two Liverpool signings before deadline; feels ‘he’s being hung out to dry’

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is demanding that the Reds support him with two new signings before the January transfer window shuts, according to reports.

The Reds are having a disappointing season in the Premier League after winning the league title in their first season under Arne Slot last term.

Liverpool have been hit by injury to their backline with Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong both picking up injuries in January, while Ryan Gravenberch had to start at centre-back in their Champions League win over Qarabag due to a lack of back-up options.

Slot’s squad is thin on the ground in defence and Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier on Sunday that they are attempting to sign versatile defender Lutsharel Geertruida, who is on loan at Sunderland from RB Leipzig.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool, in talks to sign Lutsharel Geertruida as new defender. Initial contacts took place with Sunderland as Arne Slot knows him well since Feyenoord times. #LFC in club to club negotiations.’

Before he later added: ‘More on Geertruida exclusive news. The agreement between Liverpool and Lutsharel Geertruida was done days ago, never an issue on personal terms. Geertruida wants the move, he knows Arne Slot very well. It’s on Liverpool, Sunderland and RB Leipzig to understand how to find a solution in next hours.’

And now a reliable account on X made up of ‘five elite reporters’ and 707k followers has claimed that Slot has told Liverpool to sign two players and that the Reds boss currently feels ‘hung out to dry’.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Arne Slot has demanded that two players be signed in this transfer window. He feels the squad is too weak and he is being hung out to dry.’

Liverpool beat Newcastle United on Saturday 4-1 to move up to fifth in the Premier League table, although Manchester United could go back above them on Sunday if they beat Fulham at Old Trafford.

When asked about coming from behind to win a Premier League game for the first time since last April, Slot told reporters: “I think so many times we’ve come back from going behind and so many times we showed mentality, but unfortunately – like last week – we conceded in the end.

“So, I think not only coming back from [going behind] and winning it, I think it’s the whole way we won it. The way we defended in our box, the desire we had to attack the other box.

“We had a very tough first half-hour, but after that first half-hour we could have scored more goals. It took quite a long time before we scored the third; we had a lot of opportunities to score earlier, but we just kept on fighting.

“There was a great combination between the fans and the players and I think that it is indeed important to come back from behind, but I think it’s even more important the way we played in both boxes.”