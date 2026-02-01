Tottenham star ‘deluding himself’ over January transfer but ‘glimmer of hope’ for £22m deadline deal

Tottenham forward Randal Kolo Muani and Juventus are ‘deluding themselves’ over a potential transfer before the January transfer deadline, according to reports.

Spurs have been in good form in the Champions League with three wins in their last three matches, including a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, to secure their qualification for the last 16.

However, it has not been the same story in the Premier League with two wins in their last 14 matches in the league and Frank’s side find themselves 14th in the table.

Tottenham have already signed Conor Gallager from Atletico Madrid and Souza from Brazilian side Santos this winter and there could be more signings on their way.

Spurs are fighting off attempts from other clubs to take some of Thomas Frank’s players before the transfer deadline with Kolo Muani attracting interest from Serie A giants Juventus.

Fabrizio Romano gave an update on his YouTube channel on Saturday: “Juventus had new contacts this morning (Saturday). I don’t want to mislead anyone because it’s not long now, and with Kolo Muani, we’ve seen all sorts of things over the last year, especially this past summer.

“Juve continued to make calls throughout the day. Juventus has spoken with Paris Saint-Germain and has even reached an initial agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

“If, and this is a big if, it’s reached, they’ll receive the OK from Tottenham, meaning Tottenham must tell Juventus, ‘OK, let’s release Kolo Muani’, in which case Juventus would be ready to complete the deal.”

Journalist Matteo Moretto added: “But it depends on Tottenham, which has always said no so far, and also on a possible replacement. I’ll also add that Kolo Muani has met with the manager to see if there are grounds for his release, meaning Kolo Muani is truly doing everything he can to try to return to Juventus.”

And now Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) insists that Juventus and Kolo Muani are ‘deluding themselves’ if they think a deal can be done before the deadline.

Another Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport insist that Juventus’ plan is as follows: ‘Convince PSG that Tottenham won’t buy the player in the summer. Pitch the idea he’d therefore be better off with them. ‘

Tottenham centre-back Radu Dragusin is also being eyed by an Italian club with Roma looking to get a deal over the line for the Romania international.

Speaking earlier in January, the defender’s agent said: “I’m waiting for Tottenham to say yes to Roma before getting to the heart of the matter.

“There are a couple of offers for him, but Italy is special for Radu. He’s done very well in Serie A. He’s a gladiator, and gladiators thrive in Rome.

“Fiorentina? With all due respect, that wouldn’t be the right path for him. He costs €25m (£22m).”

Local newspaper Corriere Fiorentino insists that Fiorentina have been given a ‘glimmer of hope’ over a late deal and that new sporting director Fabio Paratici will try until ‘the very end’ for Dragusin.