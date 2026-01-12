Fresh Frank sack update emerges at Tottenham as January transfer is now imminent

The Tottenham board are “split” on the future of Thomas Frank with some concerned the head coach is “not a good fit” for Spurs, according to reports.

Tottenham have won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions with Frank coming under scrutiny once again this season.

Spurs have dropped down to 14th in the Premier League table and were knocked out of the FA Cup over the weekend at home to Aston Villa.

Frank’s side will face London rivals West Ham, who have failed to win a Premier League game since November 8, in their next match on Saturday, with a defeat against Nuno Espirito Santo’s men likely to cause a big outburst.

After a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Saturday, journalist Graeme Bailey insists that the board are “split” and that Tottenham CEO Vinai Venkatesham is coming under pressure for the Frank appointment over the summer.

Bailey told our friends at TEAMtalk: “Tottenham Hotspur’s hierarchy are split on the future of Thomas Frank, but the club remain determined not to make a change this season.

“Spurs CEO Vinai Venkatesham believed he landed the right man in the summer when luring Frank across London from Brentford.

“However, we are now told by sources that Venkatesham was warned by some members of Spurs’ hierarchy that the former Arsenal man was not a good fit in terms of his system and the Tottenham players already in situ.

“The source, who spoke to us on the guarantee he would not be named, told us: ‘Vinai feels Thomas is such a great fit for Spurs in so many ways. A great person, character – who is well liked, but he was warned that the system would not be a fit.

‘”There is a real concern in the club, up high, that this is how things are playing out. The players like Thomas, but do they believe in what he is asking? That is the worry.'”

Bailey added: “Now with Spurs sitting in 14th and with just one win in their last seven games, including an FA Cup exit to Aston Villa on Saturday, pressure is mounting.

“Spurs are ready to invest this month and want Frank to succeed, and insist they do not want to make a mid-season change. But forthcoming games against West Ham and Borussia Dortmund are huge.

“We are told that whilst Tottenham would not describe the current situation as Frank being given the dreaded ‘vote of confidence’ it does seem it is close to that situation.”

It’s unclear how active Tottenham will be before the end of the transfer window but Romania international Radu Dragusin looks set to leave imminently.

Roma have reportedly put a loan-to-buy offer on the table for Dragusin with Florin Manea revealing that the Tottenham defender’s future will be decided over the next day or two.

Manea told TeleRadioStereo: “The decisive days will be between today and tomorrow. I’d like to avoid talking, but we hope to reach a conclusion in the negotiations with Roma.”