Aston Villa transfer ‘approved’ as Villans lodge £52m bid for third January signing

Aston Villa are looking to improve their attack in the January transfer window with deals for two players lined up, according to reports.

The Villans are having a great season in the Premier League with Unai Emery leading his side to third place in the table and three points off leaders Arsenal.

They are also third in the Europa League league phase table and they beat Tottenham 2-1 on Saturday to go through to the FA Cup fourth round.

Aston Villa are still looking to improve, though, with the board looking to build on their good first half of the season by backing Emery in the winter transfer window.

The Premier League side have already confirmed their first deal of the summer with young left-footed right winger Alysson signing from Brazilian side Gremio in a deal worth £10.5m.

There have already been rumours that Aston Villa could do a deal for their former striker, Tammy Abraham, who is now at Turkish side Besiktas.

And now Turkish website Fanatik insists that the ‘surprise departure’ from Besiktas ‘could happen at any moment’ as the technical staff give their ‘approval’ for the transfer.

Abraham is ‘open to leaving the team’ and Besiktas head coach Sergen Yalcin ‘also approved the departure’ and it seems a deal is set to take shape.

Besiktas have a €13m mandatory purchase clause in their loan deal from Roma this season and further reports in Turkey insist that they will accept €20m if they receive that amount.

And as the Villans continue to strengthen their attack, Spanish website Fichajes claims that Barcelona have a ‘€60m (£52m) bid on the table’ from Aston Villa for their forward Ferran Torres.

The report adds: ‘Aston Villa’s offer presents FC Barcelona with a complex situation. On the one hand, the €60 million would represent a significant income to improve their salary cap and approach future transfers with greater confidence. On the other hand, the player is still an active part of the club’s sporting project.

‘The sporting director is analysing whether this is the right time for a major sale. The club knows that offers of this magnitude for players in their prime don’t always come in, especially in such a tight economic climate.’

For Aston Villa, a €60m offer ‘is not just an initial contact, but a firm proposal that demonstrates the English club’s complete confidence in the player’ and now the ‘ball is in FC Barcelona’s court’.

Speaking last week about potential January transfer activity, Emery said: “The club is working on it. The people with this responsibility are trying to add information about possibilities.

“In case we can improve the squad, we will do it. In case someone is leaving as well, we are alert for it.

“I am happy with how we are doing the process this year, even with the difficulties and some mistakes we made in the summer.

“How we were in the summer, with the circumstances we had in that moment, and now how we are, overall – and the response of the players – I am so proud of it.

“Each match and competition is a new challenge, so we must be so demanding and consistent to get the next step forward with the same idea and style. Hopefully we can perform.”