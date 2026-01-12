Aston Villa in ‘advanced negotiations’ for ex-Chelsea star as Spurs consider hijack ‘offer’

Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of a former Chelsea midfielder and are in negotiations to send Donyell Malen to Italy, according to reports.

Unai Emery’s side have made one signing so far in the January transfer window, adding 19-year-old winger Alysson from Brazilian side Gremio for around £10million.

Villa are competing at the top end of the Premier League and are hoping to add one or two more players this month to maintain their push for the title.

They are currently third, level on 43 points with Manchester City and six adrift of pacesetters Arsenal.

The Villans recently enjoyed an 11-match winning run across all competitions, which came to an end away at the Emirates on December 30.

They have since beaten Nottingham Forest 3-1 at home, drawn 0-0 away at Crystal Palace, and edged past Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 away from home in the FA Cup third round.

After adding Alysson, Emery is reportedly keen to add more experience to his midfield, while Malen could leave amid interest from AS Roma.

Villa, Atletico in ‘advanced’ talks over Gallagher transfer

According to Matteo Moretto, Villa and Atletico Madrid are in ‘advanced negotiations’ for former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher to return to England.

Villa are keen on a loan deal with an option to buy that could become mandatory, with some details still to be ‘ironed out’ between the two clubs.

There is plenty of interest in the England international, with several Premier League clubs ‘closely following Gallagher’s situation’ and potentially ready to ‘make an offer in the coming hours’.

Saturday’s FA Cup opponents, Spurs, are among those keen and ‘asked for deal conditions’ on Monday following an injury to Rodrigo Bentancur.

The 25-year-old would be an excellent addition to Emery’s midfield, though the Spanish coach already has some stellar options in the middle of the park.

Youri Tielemans and Boubacar Kamara have been incredibly consistent and vital to Villa’s superb form in recent months, while John McGinn has been as reliable as ever, with Amadou Onana and Lamare Bogarde providing depth.

Gallagher is most similar to McGinn stylistically, an all-action midfielder with a huge engine, capable of playing across the middle or in a more advanced role.

It has been reported that Gallagher’s arrival could hinge on what happens with on-loan playmaker Harvey Elliott.

Elliott joined Villa from Liverpool last summer, but the Midlands club quickly decided they did not want to trigger the £35m option to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has played for both the Reds and the Villans this campaign, meaning his options are extremely limited.

Emery has continuously left Elliott out to ensure his appearance-based obligation clause is not met, preventing Villa from being forced into a permanent deal.

The most likely outcome is Elliott returning to Anfield, which would open the door for Gallagher to arrive, potentially with a buy option included in his loan deal.

Villa benchwarmer could leave this month

Meanwhile, Malen could join Roma this month, with a ‘loan with an option to buy’ currently being discussed, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Romano claims an agreement is ‘on the way’, although personal terms still need to be finalised.

Villa signed Malen from Borussia Dortmund for more than £21m last January and the Dutch forward has featured 29 times this season, though only 11 of those have been starts.

After being left out of Emery’s Champions League squad for the 2024/25 knockout stage, rumours emerged that a disgruntled Malen could leave in the summer.

He stayed and has contributed seven goals and two assists across all competitions this term.

