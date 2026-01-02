Harvey Elliott risks getting stuck at a club who don’t want him unless a move abroad comes to fruition in January, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed an MLS club are preparing an ‘offer’ for him.

Elliott was loaned from Liverpool to Aston Villa in the summer, in what looked a promising move for him. But after a few weeks that proved to be wrong.

Indeed, Elliott has featured in just five games for the Villans, who seem content with leaving him out so that he doesn’t reach the 10 appearances needed for his permanent move to be triggered.

With no break clause in the loan – suggesting Liverpool also don’t need him – Elliott might simply be trapped at Villa until the end of the season, with the Liverpool Echo suggesting Villa would not want to incur the financial penalty to send him back to Anfield.

There is no chance of another loan within Europe, either, given Elliott has now represented two clubs on the continent this season.

But there could be another option for Elliott, as a few outlets have revealed interest from the MLS.

The Daily Mail states Charlotte FC have secured the discovery rights for the Liverpool midfielder and are willing to offer Elliott a platform so that he does not remain in the stands for the rest of the season.

They state coach Dean Smith – formerly of Aston Villa – and general manager Zoran Krneta have connections in England, believed to have put them in pole position.

They believe Elliott would prefer to play in the Premier League – which right now doesn’t seem likely – and hope that he’ll be attracted to a move to America, playing every week and being in the spotlight.

Transfer insider Romano has reiterated Charlotte’s interest and reveals they are ‘prepared to offer’ Elliott the chance to play there on loan until June. He states the decision is up to the player himself.

Indeed, while Villa don’t have a break clause to send Elliott back to Liverpool, if another club comes in with an offer, given they aren’t playing him, the Reds would surely be happy with allowing Villa to renege on the loan agreement with no penalty.

