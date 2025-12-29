Liverpool set for unexpected January windfall as Romano reveals latest on Harvey Elliott return

Aston Villa could be forced to pay a termination fee to Liverpool for Harvey Elliott as Fabrizio Romano brings his latest update on the situation.

After spending over £400m in the summer, the Reds allowed Elliott to leave on loan to Aston Villa towards the end of the transfer window.

Elliott has struggled to get into Unai Emery’s side with the 22-year-old making just five appearances in all competitions, with two of those in the starting XI.

The last time Elliott played for Aston Villa was back on October 2 in a Europa League match against Feyenoord with Emery’s men going from strength to strength since.

Aston Villa are currently in the Premier League title race and The Athletic reported over the weekend that the Villans would have to pay a termination fee to cancel his deal and return him to Liverpool as there is no recall clause.

The Athletic reported: ‘As Elliott has already represented two clubs this season, he cannot play for another, so he either stays at Villa or returns to Anfield. He’s not playing – or even making the squad – as manager Unai Emery believes other players in his position are fulfilling his specific tactical requirements more successfully.

‘Another layer of complexity is centred on the terms of the loan, which do not include a recall clause, so it’s not as simple for Liverpool to bring him back and end the nightmare move. Villa will also have to pay to terminate the loan early.’

Transfer expert Romano has provided his latest assessment of the situation with the Liverpool attacker “not expected to stay at Aston Villa”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel about Elliott: “Aston Villa decided to go for Harvey Elliott very last minute. It was on deadline day, but he’s not playing. He’s not playing, and so Liverpool are obviously not happy.

“The player is not happy, and Villa want to find a solution. So, Harvey Elliott is expected to return to Liverpool and then assess the situation, whether he’s going to stay or find a new solution on loan.

“So, discussions will take place for the situation of Harvey Elliott. But, for sure, he’s not expected to stay at Aston Villa, where he’s not playing, where he’s not an important player.

“And Unai Emery, from what I am told, is also quite happy with the attitude of the player in training.

“It’s just a technical and tactical decision, and so Harvey Elliott is expected to be back at Liverpool and then assess the situation with the club to understand what’s going to be next for him.

“So, discussions expected very soon (between) Liverpool (and) Villa for Harvey Elliott.”

When asked earlier this month about transfers and a decision regarding Elliott, Liverpool boss Arne Slot deflected: “My first and only thoughts are on the upcoming games. Two difficult ones. It’s a time for the players we have to roll their sleeves up and for the fans to help us to get the results we want. The available players and fans need to give everything they have.”

Directly asked about Elliott, who’s been linked with a potential return to Anfield from his loan at Aston Villa, Slot said: “Harvey is an Aston Villa player. He’s supposed to be going there for the season.”