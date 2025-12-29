Romano claims one Man Utd flop ‘will not play for club again’ as January ‘agreement’ is revealed

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Jadon Sancho “will not play for Man Utd again” with his chapter at the club “closed”.

The Red Devils winger is on loan at Aston Villa this season with Sancho yet to make a Premier League start, although he has made 14 appearances in all competitions.

Sancho’s contract at Man Utd expires at the end of the season but the Red Devils have an option to extend his deal for a year.

It seems like Man Utd would rather lose out on a transfer fee for Sancho – who joined the Red Devils in a deal worth £72m from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 – than risk paying his £300k-a-week wages for another year.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Jadon Sancho is out of contract in the summer transfer window. Man Utd have an option to extend, but from what I’m told, they have already been clear with people close to Sancho.

“Man Utd believe that the chapter of Sancho at Man Utd is closed and there is no chance to find a different way. Sancho will not play for Man Utd again and this is the clear position of the club.

“We will be following what’s going to happen. Now I think it’s time to let Jadon Sancho take his time with Aston Villa, enjoy his time at Aston Villa, and try to make an impact.”

Man Utd have had interest in Antoine Semenyo but Romano has ruled out the Red Devils hijacking Man City’s move for the Bournemouth winger.

Romano added: “Many of you are asking me if Manchester United have joined this hijack attempt. No – Man Utd have not returned to the case. And this is also why Man Utd are waiting to communicate with Roma for Joshua Zirkzee.

“Man Utd, via intermediaries, have received an official bid from Roma for Joshua Zirkzee. It’s a loan with a potential obligation to buy. Roma have an agreement with Zirkzee. Zirkzee is ready to go to Roma, but this deal depends on Man Utd.

“If they give the green light, the deal can be closed at any moment. But this depends on United. And obviously, with United at the moment not chasing Semenyo, it means that the timing could be different at Man Utd.”

Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves has also been the subject of reported interest from Man Utd but Romano insists he is “not aware of a negotiation” for the former Wolves star.

Romano continued: “I’m not aware of a negotiation for Ruben Neves. What I can tell you is that Man Utd spoke with the agent of Neves about several topics, but they didn’t send a bid.

“Neves’ contract is due to expire in the summer 2026, so in recent months, Al-Hilal made a proposal to Ruben to extend the contract. The proposal is still on the table, but Neves has still not agreed to signing a new contract with Al-Hilal.

“There is no green light from the player and Neves is considering the possibility of returning to Europe in the summer on a free or in January. Obviously, in that case, a negotiation club-to-club would be needed.

“Several clubs are aware of the possibility of getting Neves in this January transfer window, especially if he doesn’t sign a new contract, so now it’s on the player. He has to decide what he wants to do and his agent is speaking to several clubs.”