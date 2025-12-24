There is anger at the notion that Alexander Isak’s leg break was karma and not a lot else in the pre-Christmas Mailbox.

A Liverpool Chaos XI

As the year is coming to an end with all the twists and turns happening every week in the Premier League, it is very good to have a game of chaos. I will go by 334 formation, it is a chaos formation and my attackers will always let the team down with one or two red cards that is why I have to prepare for the inevitable with 3 at the back.

Karius

Flanagan Lovren Riise

Mascherano Gerrard Sissoko

Diouf Balotelli Nunez Suarez

Bench

Pepe

Kolo

Skytel

Chiesa

Bellamy

Bradley

Cisse

These are the chaos players and many more that I have be able to witness in my Liverpool supporting life. Beat it or insert any Amorim 1st eleven because Manchester United is now theater of chaos. Complement of the season and see everyone on the other side.

Mudashiru LFC Ibadan (Liverpool getting their sh*t together, Arsenal enjoying champions luck and Man Utd enjoying loses and draws. God of soccer should bless us with more dramas in 2026)

Ah, so that’s why Liverpool bought two strikers…

The Isak injury really proves how right all those people were who said it was stupid for Liverpool to buy two world-class centre-forwards. Wait a minute.

RH, NYC

Disgust at the Isak karma talk

Only Krishna himself knows the state of my eternal soul – I sorely suspect it hasn’t yet reached a level anywhere close to Moksha – but I do appreciate the delicious irony of some rando mailbox incel finding hilarity in the serious physical injury of another and then claiming it was due to karma.

George, Little-Edson-on-the-waters, Spreffleton

…Why the hell would you print a letter laughing at a man breaking his leg? What is wrong with you?

Stewart, Chicago

…Stay classy folks, stay classy…

Mark

…What are you doing publishing that disgusting, inhumane shite from RHT/TS? That’s worse than anything you should expect to see below the lines.

It’s not even the first time I’ve complained about you publishing his horrific comments after his calling for Trent to p*** on the pitch at Anfield. You know people have their ashes scattered there?

One of the decent things football fans do when a player is stretchered off injured is applaud the player off the pitch, no matter the team. Anyone saying that they have found that hilarious should be called out for the c**t that they are.

You used to know better. What a disgusting site you are becoming.

Alex, South London

…I have been reading and contributing to the mailbox for close to twenty years, and in that time, I have never previously felt the need to complain about a letter you have published.

However, the recent RHT/TS email went beyond the usual banter. It was not only unwarranted, but came across as nasty and vindictive, actively gloating over a player’s injury. That is not something I believe should have a place on your site.

I appreciate that you often defend editorial decisions by saying you can only publish what you receive. However, editorial judgment still matters. Printing material of this nature feels uncomfortably close to excusing poor decisions with “we were only following orders.”

It is difficult not to notice a decline in the quality of content over recent years, seemingly in pursuit of clicks, with contributors such as Will Ford and John Nicolson being notable examples. I believe many long-standing readers would genuinely prefer no mailbox rather than this Twitter-style hate.

I hope you will reconsider the direction the site is taking and return to the standards that made it worth reading for so many years.

Ian H

…There’s a great bit by Ed Byrne on Alanis Morisette’s unintentionally (?) ironic opus “Ironic” – worth a google if you have the time.

Anyway RHT/TS’s rather mean-spirited missive about Isak’s injury being hilarious from a karmic perspective had me thinking along similar lines – RHT/TS better watch out for frozen puddles or he could be taking a tumble!

Also any Pool fans thinking of a more high and mighty response to RHT/TS might want to remember Anfield chanting the Riise song to Alan Smith after he broke his leg – “we wanna know-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh how you broke his leg” – all fans of all colours and flavours have the worst in us unfortunately.

To end on a positive note – thanks RHT/TS – Merry Christmas to you and everyone else too!

Gofezo (lump of coal in your shoe though for not playing nicely)

Talking of karma

After jokingly suggesting I should stay in Australia until May so that Villa keep winning, it has become apparent that I have lost my passport.

Gary AVFC, Of no fixed abode

Love for Stewie

A lot of mailboxers writing in about a moratorium on Stewie mails and to that I say… keep him around.! Every single thing he writes in is a sputtering, almost incoherent mess and yet I find every single one hysterical. He’s very obviously ragebait but the fine mailboxers at football365 fall for it every single time. And it’s hysterical! I know I shouldn’t enjoy the absolute slop and it’s aftermath he produces, but I do.

Football365 can be a very serious website and the absolute uproar that every Stewie mail produces feels like it lightens the mood. So please, keep him around, if only so that I can continue enjoying the days long clusterf**k that comes from every Stewie drop.

Pope

…I quite like Stewie’s schtick. It’s a constant in an otherwise bastard world. It’s been with me for like..15/20 years at this point.

To those saying his juvenile names never change I’m pretty sure El Fraudo is a new one, literally in his last missive.

You’ll never convince me he isn’t spurs but that’s fine. One man’s obsession is another man’s etc..

And all of yall whining about his particular brand of content after every entry into the mailbox ; bloody hell lads if you haven’t learnt the rules yet there’s no helping you. Do. Not. Feed. The. Trolls. If you don’t give 365 the ‘engagement’ (heyergh spit) then maybe next time they wont publish. Keep moaning, they keep publishing, it’s been that way ever since he first appeared.

TGWolf (Benjamin Tesco is pretty solid fare) THFC

…Benjamin Tesco is pretty funny, tbf.

Sixyardbox, Stockholm

The ref has been called to the monitor…

“The ref has been called to the monitor…and we all know what that means…”

I’m sure someone has written in to rant about this before me. But if not, I can’t be the only one who is infuriated by it.

Paul McDevitt’s mail from yesterday mentioned the circular situation created by PGMOL. To paraphrase, refs deliberately not making calls so VAR can check it, with VAR instructed not to overturn a decision unless it is categorically wrong, creating a boys’ club of non-accountability.

But there’s another bastardization of logic arising out of this. When the ref gets called to the monitor, in his mind he already got it wrong because otherwise why is he being called over?

Except often, what VAR puts on the monitor is not categorically wrong or so-called ‘clear and obvious’, and could benefit from the referee’s supposedly vital on-field perspective and alleged ultimate authority.

If VARs are going to put incidents on the monitor that are open to interpretation on any level I DON’T WANT TO HEAR ANOTHER COMMENTATOR DECLARING IT FAIT D’ACCOMPLI. I want on field refs to stick with their original calls at least some of the time. Or stop the charade. Just let VAR overrule him on a grayish interpretation if that’s what’s going on.

Oh and RHT/TS x (sic). You’re absolutely allowed to find Isak’s leg break funny. And I’m allowed to say you’ve got a deeply sad ‘sense of humour’. And also are you RHT or TS? The sign-off of a pretentious twat, to compound how miserable you are. Wishing you a happy festive season despite yourself.

Rob, LFC, NYC

And finally…

It’s been a while since I last wrote.

As I reflected on topics to discuss, I considered Aston Villa’s remarkable ascent, my anxious thoughts about Manchester United’s season potentially faltering due to Fernandes’ injury, Florian Wirtz’s redemption arc (perhaps a bit premature?), and Erling Haaland’s Thanos-like goal-scoring prowess, among many other narratives that have been explored on this site.

However, I’ve decided to take a different approach. I want to extend my warmest wishes to the entire F365 community: readers, writers, and yes, even the uniquely vibrant members of the below-the-line comments section.

Merry Christmas in advance to all! Let’s take a step back from the chaos of football and cherish this time with our loved ones.

Gaptoothfreak, Man. Utd., New York