It looks like Manchester City will sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth. Arsenal should be scared, and Manchester United should be gutted.

Semenyo is available for £65million via a release clause in his contract, and reports suggest Man City are the strong favourites for his signature.

Semenyo to Man City: What to know

Semenyo ‘politely rejected’ Spurs; prefers City to United

Liverpool not actively pursuing despite Isak leg break

City should now boast depth of Doku, Foden, Cherki, Marmoush, Savinho, Semenyo

After David Ornstein reported that Chelsea have dropped out of the race, it was clear that City and Man United were the two clubs still competing, with the former reportedly Semenyo’s ‘preference’.

Now Fabrizio Romano says Pep Guardiola’s side want to get the deal done ‘in the next few days’.

Semenyo’s £65m release clause is active until January 10, and the winter transfer window opens next Thursday, though it looks like City will complete all the paperwork before then.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Manchester City are set to get all formal steps done for Antoine Semenyo deal in the next days. Manchester United have also been informed by the player’s camp about Antoine’s decision tonight.’

Man United told Antoine Semenyo they were ready to change their entire system for him… and he still said NO 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/XXQviGUAmz — City Chief (@City_Chief) December 23, 2025

He added: ‘Manchester City are progressing to complete deal for Antoine Semenyo in next days. As revealed, City have been pushing in last 12h to accelerate in talks. Semenyo indicated #MCFC as favorite destination despite Man United trying hard + Chelsea/Spurs out of race.’

Sky Sports have also confirmed that City are the ‘frontrunners’ and Semenyo’s current preference. Chelsea and Tottenham have ‘ended their interest’, while Liverpool and United remain options, though the former are likely to pursue other targets.

MORE ON SEMENYO ON F365

* Semenyo scenario underlines the nonsense of naive Bournemouth’s seven-word declaration

* Toney back to the Premier League? Four targets Liverpool could sign to replace the injured Alexander Isak

* Bruno Fernandes limp exclusive as Antoine Semenyo decision YESTERDAY

Bournemouth, Semenyo’s respect is priceless amid transfer interest

Bournemouth have positioned themselves strongly for Semenyo’s sale. By including an early expiry date on the release clause, they will have three weeks to find a replacement, and there’s no doubt the Cherries are already prepared. They have long known a January exit was inevitable.

There’s clearly immense respect between Semenyo and Bournemouth, who will continue to play their star player while allowing him to make the step up to a Premier League giant.

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola admitted he is powerless to stop Semenyo leaving.

“Antoine Semenyo right now is with us. He’s playing very well. My concern is that it doesn’t affect him,” Iraola said.

“He’s played very well, he’s committed to the team and and I hope we can keep him. There are things happening out of our control.

“Antoine, for me, has been performing very well. The level of consistency has been very good since the beginning of the season.

“He’s very valuable for us – not just the numbers, but a lot of things.

“You never know what is going to happen. In the summer, there were a lot of movements. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the winter movements.

“At the end, you sign a contract and understand that both parties are happy. I hope we don’t lose him, but I don’t know.

“I can’t control what’s going to happen.”

Arsenal fearing the worst as City close in on Semenyo

It was always going to be City over United for Semenyo. It’s a big blow for the latter, but hardly a surprising one.

The Cityzens are moving decisively and will significantly bolster their attack with the signing of the Ghanaian, who can play on either flank or through the middle.

He has impressed with eight goals and three assists in 16 Premier League matches this season, and his addition should excite City, but worry Arsenal fans.

City are moving strongly in the Premier League title race and are adding a very good player, someone with the potential to be world-class.

Arsenal have plenty of attacking depth of their own, but City are in the ascendancy right now. After missing out on the Premier League title to City in two of the last three seasons, PTSD is setting in, and the Semenyo transfer will only make Gunners supporters think: ‘Here we go again.’

READ NEXT: Arsenal top, Tottenham freakout, assorted flops – 10 of the 2025 storylines we DID see coming