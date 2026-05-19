Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira has hinted that he could leave the Emirates Stadium permanently in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners allowed the 25-year-old to leave north London in the summer transfer window on a season-long loan deal to Bundesliga side Hamburg.

The German side could only finish 13th in the Bundesliga table, well clear of relegation, but the Arsenal loanee made a solid contribution during his loan spell.

Vieira contributed seven goals and five assists in 29 appearances in the German top flight with Arsenal likely to be happy at his performances in a different league.

The Portuguese midfielder has struggled to get into Mikel Arteta’s starting XI since joining in a €40m deal from Porto in the summer of 2022, although he would regularly come off the bench, making 49 appearances in all competitions in total.

With Arsenal in the Champions League final and on the verge of winning the Premier League title, the Gunners may have outgrown Vieira, who could face a permanent transfer (or another loan) away from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

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When asked about the possibility of returning to Hamburg next season, Vieira told reporters: “I have to be open to everything. Let’s see what happens.

“No matter what the future brings, I was very happy here and will be forever grateful to the HSV. The club did everything for me, the support was amazing. I feel the love of the fans and the club. They all love me.”

‘We will hold discussions’

After the club’s final Bundesliga match of the season against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, Hamburg sporting director Claus Costa thanked Vieira and the other loan players for their contributions.

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Costa told the Hamburg website: “We would like to expressly thank all six [loan] players for their performances and commitment while wearing the HSV shirt.

“Fabio and Luka [Vuskovic] certainly stood out as key players over the course of the season, but all of our loan players played their part in helping us achieve our objective for our first season back in the Bundesliga ahead of the final day.

“Both on and off the pitch, they integrated superbly into the team and the club and really took on what it means to be part of HSV. We will hold discussions with the various parties over the coming days regarding a possible future at HSV.”

The Daily Mirror have already reported that Hamburg are reluctant to trigger the €22m loan option in Vieira’s deal and instead want to renegotiate the fee down to around €10m.

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