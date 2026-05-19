Former Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is set to be named as the new Man City boss as Fabrizio Romano gives his ‘here we go’ to Pep Guardiola’s successor.

Reports on Monday revealed that Guardiola will be ‘quitting’ the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season after a decade at Man City.

The Catalan won his 20th trophy at the Premier League club over the weekend as Man City beat Chelsea to lift the FA Cup in a 1-0 win, thanks to a wonderful finish from Antoine Semenyo.

Guardiola has won six Premier League titles in his time at the Etihad Stadium with the Barcelona legend winning an unprecedented four in a row before Liverpool were crowned champions last term.

The Man City boss, who also guided the club to their first Champions League title, still has an outside chance of winning the Premier League this term, if the Citizens can win their remaining two matches and hope Arsenal slip up on the final day.

Amid rumours Guardiola could leave, former Chelsea head coach Maresca has long been linked with a potential move to replace the Catalan in Manchester.

READ: Top 10 all-time Premier League managers list has Guardiola at 2)

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Maresca has secured a ‘has a total verbal agreement’ with Man City and a deal is now ‘here we go’ done.

Romano wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Enzo Maresca has a total verbal agreement with Manchester City, HERE WE GO! The Italian manager has always been considered the ideal candidate to replace Pep Guardiola. Deal in place and Maresca will sign an initial three year deal at #MCFC. New era, soon.’

Could the Guardiola announcement galvanise Man City?

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher thinks the timing of the Guardiola news could help galvanise the Man City players ahead of their final two matches of the season.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “If City play well, they’ll win (vs Bournemouth). I don’t think the Pep news will impact the players in a negative way. It might make no difference, but if it was going to make any difference, I think it would be in a positive way.

READ: Pep Guardiola and his Premier League record will never be beaten

“What that guy has done, what he’s done for the players and what they’ve achieved together. What a way to send him off it would be to win a domestic treble.”

Carragher added: “I don’t suppose Manchester City or Pep Guardiola can do anything about the timing. They have to let the club know.

“The next guy coming in, we hear it’s Maresca – he would have to have information about this. He would have staff he would have to speak to. The closer you get to the end of the season, the more people that know. Eventually it comes out.

“This wouldn’t have happened overnight, it would have been in the last weeks or months you would imagine. There’s just too many people involved for it not to come out in the end.”

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