Gary Neville picks more Man City than Arsenal players in TOTY and one obvious Man Utd star

Gary Neville during his role as a Sky Sports pundit.

Gary Neville has omitted Arsenal right-back Jurrien Timber from his Premier League Team of the Season, but Jamie Carragher has not, with the two Sky Sports pundits also including Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Arsenal have been the best team in the Premier League this season and could become the champions of England for the first time since 2004.

Mikel Arteta’s side have also reached the final of the Champions League, where they will face last season’s champions, Paris Saint-Germain.

As Arsenal march towards glory, former Manchester United star Gary Neville and ex-Liverpool ace Jamie Carragher have been picking their respective Team of the Season.

Just as you expect, both the Sky Sports pundits have chosen a number of Arsenal players,

Both Neville and Carragher believe that Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has been the best player in his position in the Premier League.

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The two pundits have picked Arsenal centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher believes that Arsenal star Jurrien Timber has been the best right-back in the Premier League this season.

However, former Man Utd right-back Neville has picked Matheus Nunes of Manchester City instead.

In fact, Neville has picked more Man City players than Arsenal stars in his Team of the Season.

Bernardo Silva, Nico O’Reilly, Antoine Semenyo, Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland are the other Man City players in the former Man Utd star’s Team of the Season.

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Neville also believes that Man Utd attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes deserves a place in the Team of the Season, and Carragher agrees.

Carragher, too, has picked Fernandes as his only Man Utd player in his Team of the Year.

The Sky Sports pundit has also picked O’Reilly, Semenyo, Haaland and Silva in his team.

Carragher added that he would pick Rice over Fernandes as the Premier League Player of the Season.

The pundit explained: “No, I don’t quite understand it and I’m a huge fan of Bruno.

“But when I’m deciding on Player of the Year and you’re picking a player whose games this season have not had any real jeopardy…

“For me, I’d go with Declan Rice. You think of the Champions League semi-finals, I think he was outstanding against Atletico Madrid and he’s been a driving force for Arsenal and the reason he dropped off a bit around the Man City games and the cup final was probably fatigue was because they were constantly playing midweek games because they’re in all the elite competitions.

‘With Manchester United they went out in the first round of both cup competitions.

“They didn’t have Europe which is nothing to do with Bruno, but I can’t think of many big games this season that Bruno’s been involved in and you going in thinking this is on the line and he’s got to produce here.

‘He’s had a fantastic season but no, I would go with Declan Rice because of that.”

Both Neville and Carragher have chosen Arsenal and England international midfielder Declan Rice.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher’s Team of the Season

Brentford striker Igor Thiago also finds a spot in Carragher’s line-up.

Jamie Carragher & Gary Neville reveal their Premier League Team of the Season! 👀 pic.twitter.com/keGFfldZiE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 18, 2026

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