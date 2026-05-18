Liverpool maintains place as biggest club in England with huge kit launch plan

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Liverpool fans will be able to buy the new 2026/27 home kit this week after the exact time was confirmed by Adidas.

The new Liverpool kit will launch on Tuesday 19 May and fans will be able to buy the shirt here.

Despite a disappointing season on the pitch the Liverpool website will have a queueing system due to expected demand for the new shirt as Liverpool’s lucrative Adidas deal enters its second year.

Liverpool’s deal with Adidas, which is worth up to £60m per year plus huge incentives for the club based on sales and on-pitch performance, has confirmed Liverpool as the jewel in the crown for Adidas in the UK despite the kitmaker also supplying kits for rivals Arsenal and Manchester United.

The return of Adidas saw kit sales improve 700% year on year for the Anfield club, with sales taking place in 150 countries worldwide. The club had more social media engagements than any other club on launch videos, putting them above Arsenal and United in terms of popularity.

The new kit is expected to be as popular with the club set to implement a queue system to manage demand from fans who want to wear the new club colours. The players themselves will wear the new 2026/27 shirt for the final game of the Premier League season at home to Brentford.

The new Liverpool home shirt will be based on the famous ‘Candy’ strips of the late 1980s and early 1990s. The shirt will be red with a white pattern and thicker white Adidas stripes down the sleeves.

Liverpool’s home shirt will use the standard three stripe Adidas logo and the away kits will use the retro Trefoil this year.

Adidas has also confirmed fans will be able to buy authentic long sleeve versions of the shirt, plus a host of training and lifestyle products launched throughout the season. Adidas has classed Liverpool as one of its Elite clubs and, along with United and Arsenal, it means the fans get access to more options throughout the season.

Only Elite Adidas clubs get worldwide distribution for the kits and access to the popular Adidas Lifestyler ranges, which include retro-inspired tracksuits, jackets and t-shirts based on past away and third kits from the club’s past. Adidas’ deal with Liverpool also includes the re-release of some retro Adidas kits worn by the club in previous decades.

Fans can see the new shirt here.