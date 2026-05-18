Manchester United have been told why they should prioritise a move for West Ham star Jarrod Bowen in this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils will inevitably be busy in the transfer market this summer, with club chiefs likely to target signings in various positions ahead of their Champions League return.

Everyone knows that they will sign at least two centre-midfielders this summer, but could also strengthen in wide areas to provide extra competition as they prepare to juggle competing in several competitions.

Naturally, United have been linked with a wide array of potential targets, and Bowen has now been floated as a left-field option.

The 29-year-old has consistently been a star performer for West Ham in recent years and this has remained the case this season, with the England international contributing 18 goal involvements in 37 Premier League appearances for the relegation candidates.

And ex-Man Utd star Lee Sharpe thinks his former club should sign Bowen due to four of his qualities and because it should be simple enough to prize him away from West Ham if/when they suffer relegation to the Championship.

“Jarrod Bowen would fit really well at United,” Sharpe told MyBettingSites.co.uk.

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“I like his work rate, his energy, and his pace. He can play a couple of positions if needed. He can play as a striker, but can also play as a wide man. I think he would be a very good option if West Ham do go down.

“Jarrod Bowen is probably the best winger United could get in the Premier League, and he’s probably the one that you would have a chance of getting because it looks like West Ham could possibly go down.

“There’s Anthony Gordon, I suppose, as he has been mooted as leaving Newcastle, but I would rather take Bowen.”

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“The big Premier League clubs have missed a trick…”

Sharpe has also bemoaned Man Utd and other clubs sleeping on Michael Olise when he was in the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

“I love the guy at Paris Saint-Germain, (Khvicha) Kvaratskhelia. He’s unbelievable. I think he’s phenomenal,” Sharpe added.

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“I also think Olise at Bayern is another one. I don’t know how he ended up in Germany and not ended up at a top, top Premier League club from Palace. The big Premier League clubs have missed a trick by not grabbing him from Palace at the time, without a shadow of a doubt.

“I mean, that guy just sort of oozes class. He’s so comfortable on the ball, he makes good decisions, scores goals, creates goals. I think he’s a real player and somehow they’ve all missed out on him.

“I quite like Adeyemi at Borussia Dortmund. I’ve always quite liked him whenever I’ve seen him. He’s like causing problems, he’s quick, strong, and works his socks off.”