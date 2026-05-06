Michael Owen tells Liverpool to sign £52m ‘top finisher’ to ‘replace Salah’

Michael Owen has urged Liverpool to raid West Ham United and bring Jarrod Bowen to Anfield as a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, and the Premier League club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are on the hunt for a right winger to replace the Egyptian superstar.

Former Liverpool striker Owen believes that Bowen would be “perfect” for the Merseyside club.

The pundit has recounted how the West Ham United and England international winger personally impressed him and left him stunned.

Owen said on talkSPORT when asked if he would like to see Bowen at Liverpool: “How do you know?

“I have said that to a couple of my mates the other day. I said, if I had one player.

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“Now, obviously, Jarrod Bowen’s a legend of a player, West Ham, you know, adore the man, and rightly so.

“But, if West Ham went down, he would fit for me.

“I think he’s absolutely brilliant.

“I was lucky enough to do like a striking master class for a TV show we did last season with him, and I couldn’t believe it.

“Honestly, left foot, right foot, bang, bang, corners, pace. I mean, a real top finisher.

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“I think he’s a brilliant player. I would be taking him to the World Cup, and, as I say, you know, I don’t want to upset West Ham fans, but if they went down, then he would be my idea of somebody to replace Salah.”

West Ham stance on selling Jarrod Bowen to Liverpool

Bowen has been on the books of West Ham since January 2020 and is under contract at the London club until the summer of 2030.

The 29-year-old winger has scored 84 goals and given 62 assists in 277 matches in all competitions for the Hammers so far in his career.

West Ham are third from bottom in the Premier League table at the moment, and there are suggestions that Bowen could be gone from the London club should they get relegated.

Liverpool have been credited with interest in Bowen, but the Hammers will not be easy to negotiate a deal for the winger.

According to a report in TEAMtalk on April 30, West Ham have ‘no intention’ of selling Bowen this summer, if they secure their Premier League status for next season.

On February 27, the reliable news outlet reported that West Ham value Bowen at €60million (£52m).

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