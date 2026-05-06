What ‘angry’ Atletico are saying ‘privately’ about Arsenal after Jesus appears to slap Pubill

Atletico Madrid are ‘privately’ feeling ‘highly wronged by their Champions League elimination’ at the hands of Arsenal, according to reports.

The Gunners reached their first Champions League final for 20 years on Tuesday night as Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the game on 44 minutes.

Arsenal won 1-0 on the night against Diego Simeone’s men and 2-1 on aggregate to confirm their place in the final against either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on May 30.

It wasn’t most exhilarating of matches but Arsenal got the job done and now they have the chance of a spectacular double after assuming control of the Premier League title race.

Simeone talked about feeling “calm” and “peaceful” in the aftermath of the defeat to Arsenal and insisted that the Gunners “deserved” their victory.

However, Spanish publication AS insists that the Atletico Madrid players and staff ‘privately’ felt differently and believed they were ‘highly wronged by their Champions League elimination’.

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Simeone, Jan Oblak and Koke all skimmed over a potential penalty on Antoine Griezmann in the second half and AS claims there ‘is much greater anger within the club and in the locker room. Not just because of Griezmann’s play. Because of everything that happened in London.’

Arsenal had complained to UEFA about the height of the pitch in the away leg before Atletico Madrid also aired their grievances to the governing body over Gunners fans letting off fireworks near their team hotel.

There was also frustration about the appointment of Daniel Siebert as referee and Bastian Dankert on VAR for the match at the Emirates, with Atletico Madrid fans feeling they were denied three penalties.

AS explained: ‘But the unease had been brewing even before the start. An appointment that sparked outrage. Daniel Siebert at the helm. Three matches, all against English teams, and no wins. Arsenal’s perfect record (three wins out of three). But, in addition, there was a major figure behind the scenes: Bastian Dankert in charge of VAR . Only one of the seven matches he officiated had resulted in a victory.

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‘And that was the 1-0 win against Real Madrid, which ultimately led to their elimination on penalties… with the controversial double touch by Julián [Alvarez] that still resonates and forced a clarification of the rule. The last two Champions League exits with the same person overseeing the game.’

There was also controversy after the match with Atletico Madrid defender Marc Pubill appearing to be slapped by Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus as the Gunners celebrated their victory.

Pubill attempted to lightly push an unsuspecting Viktor Gyokeres from behind as the full-time whistle sparked wild celebrations on the pitch and in the stands.

The push from the Atletico defender saw Cristhian Mosquera and Jesus furiously react with the latter appearing to slap Pubill around the face.

Marc Pubill disrupting the Arsenal celebrations to approach Viktor Gyökeres, with Gabriel Jesus appearing to hit him in the face in retaliation. ❌🤬 pic.twitter.com/NBwZbNhGYI — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) May 6, 2026

Mosquera ended up being peacemaker by guiding Pubill away from the incident, while both Myles Lewis-Skelly and Declan Rice attempted to help diffuse the situation.

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