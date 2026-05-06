Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s dream to bring Harry Kane to Old Trafford is still alive, but the INEOS chief will have to be patient in his quest for the Bayern Munich striker, according to a report.

Kane has long been one of Man Utd’s dream targets, despite the Red Devils missing out on his signing in the summer of 2023.

The England international striker joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur at the time, but that has not dampened Ratcliffe’s desire to see Kane in a Man Utd shirt.

It emerged this month that Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe remains keen on Kane, who is under contract at Bayern until the summer of 2027.

Man Utd will play in the Champions League next season after interim manager Michael Carrick secured their place in the Premier League top five.

However, according to TEAMtalk, that is not enough for Kane to be tempted to leave Bayern for Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

READ: Man Utd goalkeepers ranked: Lammens into top five since Fergie took over

It has been claimed that Man Utd are one of three Premier League clubs who have been ‘closely informed’ of Kane’s situation at Bayern, with Chelsea and his former team, Tottenham Hotspur, being the other two.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants Harry Kane at Man Utd

TEAMtalk has noted: ‘At Man Utd, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is known to be an admirer of the striker and would welcome the opportunity to bring Kane to Manchester United.’

However, Kane wants to stay at Bayern and is ‘ready to agree terms on a new deal’ that will keep him at the Allianz Arena until 2028.

Bayern, too, are keen for the 32-year-old to put pen to paper on a new contract and extend his stay.

‘The clearest signal yet from the striker’s camp suggests a return to England is not imminent’, states the report.

READ MORE: Barcelona legend ‘proposed to Man Utd’ as Carrick alternative as Romano reveals INEOS response

While it is hard to envisage Kane leaving Bayern for Man Utd right now, the report has revealed that the striker plans to eventually return to the Premier League.

Kane’s ‘career objective’ is to become the top scorer of all time in the Premier League.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer currently holds that record with 260 goals, while Kane is second with 213.

Bild journalist Christian Falk, though, believes that Kane could leave Bayern this summer, noting Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in the striker.

wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider, on May 1: “It is TRUE: Bayern Munich would like to extend Harry Kane’s contract before the World Cup.

“Both sides are completely relaxed at the moment. Kane is feeling pretty good with his current lot in life at Bayern.

“He’s dreaming of winning the Champions League and performing very well across all competitions this season.

“As I mentioned, there was a banquet held after the Champions League defeat to PSG.

“Harry Kane’s family was also attending – his wife, father and brother (and their respective families) – so, you can see he’s feeling completely well in Munich.

“I heard that PSG are searching for – and what to spend a lot of money on – a striker like Harry Kane.

“They’re focusing on Kane. So, you never know!

“If Bayern win everything this season, perhaps Harry comes back to the bosses and says he fancies a new challenge.

“He’ll be closer to England, certainly, if he were to move to the French capital.

“But at the moment, I don’t think he’s feeling this way. In the end, of course, if there’s an offer on the table, you never know!”

During his time at Tottenham, Kane established himself as a world-class striker, and he has been a huge success at Bayern, too.

The Englishman has scored 139 goals and given 33 assists in 143 appearances for Bayern so far in his career.

Kane has won the Bundesliga title with Bayern for the past two seasons.

READ NEXT: Carrick pragmatism a safer bet for Man Utd than another philosophy manager