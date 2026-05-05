Sir Jim Ratcliffe will have the final say on whether Michael Carrick will become permanent head coach.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to ‘reward’ Michael Carrick by attempting to bring Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde to Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their midfield in the summer transfer window after being accused of neglecting improving that position last year.

Man Utd focused their energy on bringing in more firepower with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all moving to Old Trafford.

A report in the Daily Mail earlier on Tuesday insisted that Man Utd are looking to spend £150m on three new midfielders in the summer.

And now reports in Spain are claiming that Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe ‘wants to reward Michael Carrick for the excellent work he’s been doing since joining the first team’ by launching a move for Real Madrid star Valverde.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have also been credited with interest but it is Man Utd who have ‘made the most progress’ over a deal.

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Ratcliffe didn’t hesitate to ‘send several representatives to meet with Valverde’s agents to try and reach an agreement and gauge his availability. However, after two meetings, the decision has been made.’

The report adds: ‘And Valverde is clear that the time hasn’t yet come to leave Madrid. He’s very happy there, and both he and his family are comfortable in the Spanish capital, so he’s in no hurry to leave. He appreciates the interest from Manchester United and the other suitors, but he’ll be a little more patient and won’t make any hasty decisions. He’s not ruling anything out for the future, but for now, he has no plans to say goodbye.

‘Fede is fully confident that things will change drastically this year with the arrival of a new coach to replace Alvaro Arbeloa, and he is optimistic.’

Man Utd have ‘chosen’ their first three signings

Despite initial attempts to sign Valverde falling flat, Spanish website Fichajes insists that Man Utd have ‘chosen’ their first three signings ahead of the summer.

READ: Schmeichel claims Man Utd are making £38m transfer mistake with Butt ‘scared’ they’ll do it again

Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez, West Ham defensive midfielder Mateus Fernandes and Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall are the three players named.

The report says: ‘Joel Ordonez, Mateus Fernandes, and Lewis Hall are the chosen names to bolster a structure that aspires to compete for every title. This ambitious plan aims to rejuvenate key positions, from central defense to midfield and left-back. The investment will be significant, but the return to top-flight competition provides the necessary financial muscle to execute these strategic summer operations.’

Man Utd ‘appear to be leading the race to sign’ Ordonez, while Fernandes will be ‘the replacement for Casemiro’ and Jason Wilcox’s ‘wish’ is Hall, who is seen as ‘the perfect fit to revitalise the team’s left flank’.

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