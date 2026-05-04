Three Man Utd players want the Red Devils board to appoint Michael Carrick as their new permanent manager at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have been in brilliant form since Carrick was brought in as interim head coach after Ruben Amorim was sacked by Man Utd.

Carrick has won ten, drawn two and lost two of his first 13 matches in charge of Man Utd with the Red Devils confirming qualification for next season’s Champions League by beating arch-rivals Liverpool 3-2 on Sunday.

There have been links with Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann and Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique in recent weeks – but Romano revealed over the weekend that Carrick is the “clear favourite”.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “I know you see the reports and rumours in the press in England and elsewhere saying Andoni Iraola and many other managers are candidates for the Manchester United job.

“But my message to you has always been the same. According to my understanding, Michael Carrick’s chances of staying at Manchester United and remaining as permanent manager next season are increasing week after week after week.

READ: Who will be Manchester United manager next season? Carrick odds-on favourite

“And now I can add: Manchester United internally believe that Michael Carrick is the clear favourite to keep the job and to be the Manchester United manager next season.

“We are still waiting for an official decision by the club. Let’s wait. They were probably waiting for Champions League football in order to make a final decision as soon as possible.

“But Carrick remains the clear favourite. Excellent relationship with the players, excellent relationship with the board, and we can see how much they love him. That is not new.

“Soon it will be time to make a decision, but Carrick is the clear favourite to stay as Manchester United boss, despite all the other reports. Let’s wait for United to communicate what they want to do.”

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Man Utd ‘want to speak to multiple candidates’

Former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that three players “want Carrick to stay” but Man Utd are eager to complete the process by speaking to ‘multiple candidates’.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Michael Carrick is waiting for formal talks with Manchester United, but is a strong contender for the role. #MUFC want to speak to multiple candidates as part of a thorough process. Qualifying for the #UCL will not alter that plan.

‘Several senior players, including Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and Harry Maguire want Carrick to stay. Carrick is part of recruitment meetings for next season. Manchester United had wanted to include Thomas Tuchel in their process prior to the England boss extending his contract.’

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