The Premier League’s case against Man City has been delayed because judges have been “busy on other cases,” according to “a legal source”.

The Citizens had a poor campaign under Pep Guardiola last season after winning the Premier League title in each of their previous four campaigns.

Guardiola’s side, who are currently second in the Premier League after playing 33 matches, have had the shadow of their FFP case hanging over them with a verdict expected months ago.

An independent commission hearing to examine 115 charges laid by the Premier League against Man City started in September 2024 and ended in December 2024.

The Premier League opened an investigation into Man City way back in 2018 and after a number of legal delays, charges were finally laid in February 2023 and the club were referred to an independent commission.

The charges against the Citizens relate to the requirement to accurately report financial information, including around the value of sponsorship deals, the submission of details of manager and player pay information and to a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s financial regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

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They are also accused of failing to co-operate with the league’s investigation. In all, there are charges relating to every season between 2009-10 and 2022-23.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola said in February 2025 that he expected “a verdict and a sentence” in one month (March 2025) but that didn’t come as the date continues to be a secret.

Guardiola said: “In one month I think there will be a verdict and a sentence and after we will see my opinion of what happened so far. Still, at the end, every club can do whatever they want.

“Because in the last 10 years we are third [for net spend], but in the last five even with what we won we are behind the top six teams so I’m sorry for the comments and that is why I don’t agree.

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“In the last five years, we are the last team in the top six. Even after what we have spent in this transfer window, we are away from Chelsea, United, Arsenal, Tottenham.

“Even from Liverpool. The only reason why is we sell a lot in the last seasons but even with that I know this club, it is always ‘just about the money.'”

‘I read a very interesting appraisal’

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has revealed that he has been told by “a legal source” that the reason the case has dragged on is because of judges being busy with other work.

Wyness told Football Insider: “I read a very interesting appraisal of the situation from a legal source.

“They were saying that basically they believe that the judges have not had the right time, and they’ve been busy on other cases and that’s the only reason behind it. I question that.

“I still think that there’s a settlement of some sort being tried to be worked out and how they’re going to handle the actual outcome.

“So look, we all know it’s dragged on for too long. If this is the legal situation, that it is just the judges being too busy, then I’m afraid that’s not good enough either.”

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He also reckons that if Man City win the Premier League this season without a verdict then their success will once again be “tainted” by the case.

Wyness added: “It would absolutely be a problem [if Man City won the league], and its not just this one.

“All it does is add to the problems that have been mounting up. We’ve been saying for months, that it’s been the chairman of the Premier League, Alison Brittain, who’s done nothing to try and resolve this and come out and speak about it.

“The whole length of time revolving around this is really awful. If Man City were to win the league, then there would be even more questions about their behaviour if they’re found guilty. A pure points deduction will still always leave that tainted feeling.

“Of course, they could be cleared and everybody will move on. But, we all know it’s just taking so long.”

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