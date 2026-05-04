Jamie Carragher has explained why he thinks Liverpool have a better chance than Manchester United of winning the Premier League next season.

On Sunday afternoon, Man Utd beat Liverpool for a second time this season to move a step closer to finishing third in the Premier League this term.

This was their tenth win in 14 games under interim boss Michael Carrick, who has reportedly been chosen to be United’s next permanent manager.

There is more uncertainty surrounding Liverpool following an incredibly disappointing season, but Carragher reckons they have a stronger opportunity of winning the title next season.

Still, Carragher expects Arsenal and Man City to remain the two best teams in the Premier League next season.

When asked whether Liverpool or Manchester United are in a better position to win the Premier League next year, Carragher responded on The Gary Neville podcast: “I still think Liverpool are better-placed and the reason I say that is we’ve seen Man United’s best team out there today.

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“Liverpool are three of four short there. They also have the players who have won before in terms of the biggest trophies.

“I don’t think either of them will be there in terms of the title next season. I still think it will be Arsenal or Manchester City.

“There’s a false economy with Manchester United when they haven’t played any European football and they went out in the first round of both cup competitions.

“Now that can fool you. Man United will finish third this season but I don’t think for a minute believe they’re the third-best team in the Premier League.

“I still think Liverpool are in a better position in terms of the squad when the injured players get back and having those players that have won trophies before.”

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Gary Neville claims Manchester United could win the Premier League next season

Neville, meanwhile, has explained why he can see a scenario where Man Utd win the Premier League next season.

“There’s a couple of real unknowns. The managers and which club is going to recruit the best this summer,” Neville added.

“Both are going to sign three or four. But how much money do the clubs have to spend money on recruitment?

“I do think the league could be up for grabs over the next couple of years and I think Manchester United could be in a position to exploit that.

“At some point, Pep [Guardiola] has to leave. And I don’t think the other big clubs aren’t quite right. There is a league title up to grabs over the next one to two years.”