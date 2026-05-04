According to reports, Liverpool have decided to meet Tottenham Hotspur’s asking price to sign Micky van de Ven this summer.

Liverpool wanted Van de Ven before he joined Spurs and he has remained heavily linked with a move to Anfield over the past couple of years.

With our colleagues at TEAMtalk reporting that Ibrahima Konate has ‘agreed’ on a new contract, Liverpool will be in a healthier position at centre-back from next season as they will also have Virgil van Dijk, Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet to choose from.

However, Van Dijk has declined this season and will inevitably leave when his contract expires when his current deal expires in 2027, so they need a long-term replacement for the Dutchman.

This could lead Van de Ven to Liverpool, with Spanish outlet Fichajes reporting that he is their ‘top target’ to ‘lead their defence’.

READ: Awful Liverpool player has ‘checked out’ while Konate not good enough for Spurs

Spurs are said to have made a ‘clear barrier’ to Van de Ven by demanding 95 million euros (£82m) for their prized asset, but Liverpool are ‘preparing’ to ‘present’ their rivals with a ‘virtually irresistible offer’ of this value.

The report claims: ‘Liverpool have identified Micky van de Ven as a top defensive target for the upcoming transfer window. The 25-year-old Dutch centre-back from Tottenham has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most formidable defenders thanks to his speed, physicality, and ability to cover ground in open play.

‘At Anfield, they believe his profile fits perfectly with a defence that needs energy, leadership, and a player capable of maintaining a high defensive line for extended periods.’

Van de Ven “ticks the boxes” for Liverpool

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has explained why Van de Ven would be a perfect signing for his former club.

“I think he (Micky van de Ven) ticks the boxes,” Murphy told AceOdds.co.uk.

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“I think obviously he’s a wonderful athlete, good footballer. Adaptable as well, he can play left-back, left wing-back, he’s played different positions for his national team. He’s big, he’s got presence, he’s got Premier League experience.”

“I think the rare moments of call it bad attitude or ill-discipline, if you like, that have come are probably linked to the horrendous, chaotic situation Spurs are in. Very rarely do we see him lose his head. He’s generally been pretty well-behaved and conducted himself pretty well.”

“My only slight concern with van de Ven is his injury record. I don’t think he’s played a full-season yet and what you want at the back is durable players who can build relationships.”

“But in terms of his ability, he’ll be on the radar. There’s a lot of good centre-halves out there. I think especially with his pace and physicality, I think if you’re going to play front-foot football and go at teams, you need centre-halves who are quick and can recover and he’s one of the best, in terms of his recovery, out there.”