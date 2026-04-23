Xabi Alonso names first two Liverpool signings after reaching FSG ‘agreement’

Xabi Alonso is set to become the new manager of Liverpool at the end of the season and will replace Arne Slot, according to a report, which has revealed that the former Real Madrid manager has already identified Micky van de Ven and Anthony Gordon as his first two signings.

Slot won the Premier League title with Liverpool last season, but the Dutchman is enduring a disappointing 2025/26 campaign.

Liverpool were long out of the Premier League title race this season and are not guaranteed to finish in the top five.

The team’s performances have been underwhelming, with Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), set to make a decision on Slot’s future in the summer of 2026.

There have been reports in the Spanish media that Xabi Alonso has already agreed to replace Slot as the Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

Alonso, who won the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen in 2024, was appointed the Real Madrid boss last summer.

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However, the former Liverpool and Madrid midfielder parted ways with the Spanish giants in January 2026.

Xabi Alonso wants Van de Ven and Gordon at Liverpool

A report has now revealed that Alonso has told FSG that he wants Liverpool to sign Micky van de Ven from Tottenham Hotspur and Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United in the summer of 2026.

The Spanish report has claimed that ‘Xabi Alonso has closed an agreement to manage Liverpool’, but there are two conditions.

One of them is to bring in a new defender, with Alonso making it ‘very clear’ to FSG that he wants to sign Van de Ven for Liverpool.

With Tottenham facing relegation to the Championship at the end of the season, the Netherlands international defender could be on his way out of the north London outfit.

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The report has noted: ‘His speed and ability to play in the open field fit with the idea of ​​a more aggressive and advanced team.’

It further stated: ‘The second reinforcement aims at the attack. With the certainty of the farewell of the legendary Mohamed Salah, Liverpool are looking for a right winger who can assume immediate prominence.

‘The chosen one would be Anthony Gordon, a profile that combines overflow, intensity and knowledge of the Premier League.’

Gordon is a left-winger by trade and can also play as a centre-forward, but the Newcastle star is right-footed, so Alonso could be able to use him on the right.

While Alonso would love to work with Van de Ven and Gordon at Liverpool, the former Spain international midfielder is also aware that Alexis Mac Allister will leave Anfield at the end of the season.

The Argentina international midfielder is said to have ‘asked to leave this summer’, with Liverpool ‘evaluating’ his request.

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