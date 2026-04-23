Chelsea’s players have branded Liam Rosenior an ‘awkward communicator’ who ‘tried to be a friend’ as a report details five problems they had with the 41-year-old.

Liam Rosenior was sacked after 106 days in charge of Chelsea after losing five consecutive games without scoring. BlueCo were left with little option after the players started to make jokes about his glasses.

Calum McFarlane is back for a second interim stint after leading Chelsea to a draw with Manchester City after Enzo Maresca was sacked in January, and will now be preparing the Blues for their FA Cup semi-final with Leeds at Wembley on Sunday.

READ MORE: The serious sadness behind the demise of LinkedIn spoofer Liam Rosenior

The Guardian claim the Chelsea players thought Rosenior was ‘too inexperienced’ and ‘did not know how to manage top players’ after previous stints with Hull City and Strasbourg.

They also took against his attempts to ‘be a friend to players behind closed doors’ and ‘too many one-to-one meetings’, viewing him as an ‘awkward communicator’.

It was revealed earlier on Thursday that club insiders were ‘openly talking about how instructions wren’t being followed’ and ‘joked about the “LinkedIn” language’ and while ‘some leading figures wanted to persist with him’, his position became ‘untenable’ when it became clear that some members of the dressing room were “close to mutiny”.

The players “just weren’t having him” and the ‘final straw’ came after they heard his interview following the 3-0 defeat to Brighton, in which Rosenior questioned the desire of the players and slammed their “unacceptable” performance. The players were “angry”.

Who will be the next Chelsea manager?

Andoni Iraola is a ‘leading candidate’ and reports suggest ‘contact’ has been made with the Spaniard, who will be a free agent at the end of the season after turning down extension offers from Bournemouth.

Ben Jacobs name-checked ten managers as he detailed BlueCo’s search for a new boss, including Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique, while our friends at TEAMtalk report Chelsea have already laid ‘groundwork’ to land Al-Ahli boss Matthias Jaissle.

The Guardian report that the Chelsea players want a ‘big character’ who can ‘keep strong egos in line’ as their next permanent manager and the club are also ‘keen to bring in a manager with top-level experience’ who has ‘a track record of dealing with players from multiple backgrounds’.