Chelsea next manager: ‘Leading candidate’ named among ten options for BlueCo

Andoni Iraola has emerged as a ‘leading candidate’ to take over at Chelsea after Liam Rosenior was sacked on Wednesday.

Chelsea ‘parted company’ with the former Hull City and Strasbourg boss after losing five consecutive Premier League games without scoring a goal.

With Chelsea now seven points off Liverpool and Champions League qualification in fifth, and with the FA Cup semi-final with Leeds coming on Sunday, Calum McFarlane will return for a second interim stint of the season.

READ MORE: Ten reasons why Chelsea have sacked Liam Rosenior: ‘Aura’, Lampard, rebellion…

In their statement, Chelsea confirmed they ‘will undertake a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment’.

And journalist Ben Jacobs has named ten managers as potential options for BlueCo as they look to appoint their fifth permanent manager since taking ownership of Chelsea in 2022.

He claims that no formal talks have taken place with candidates to replace Rosenior, Iraola is a ‘leading candidate’ after announcing his departure from Bournemouth at the end of the season.

Eddie Howe, Porto’s Francesco Fariola, former Chelsea full-back Felipe Luis and ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic ‘all have admirers within the club and have come up in discussion for previous vacancies’.

Oliver Glasner will be a free agent in the summer and Marco Silva may also be available as he’s yet to extend his deal at Fulham, but ‘neither have formed part of previous Chelsea manager searches’.

On links with Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann, PSG’s Luis Enrique and Como’s Cesc Fabregas, Jacobs added on X:

‘Julian Nagelsmann formed part of the process that saw Mauricio Pochettino appointed. At the time, Chelsea sources said he wasn’t viewed as a fit. Nagelsman side indicated he wasn’t sold on the model as well. ‘Luis Enrique is set to extend at PSG and has interviewed with Clearlake-Boehly in the past. No expectation he is a candidate or available. PSG confident a new deal is agreed by summer. ‘Cesc Fabregas is focused on trying to qualify Como for Europe but has long-term ambitions to manage in England.’

Chelsea felt they were left with little option to Sack Rosenior as they look to qualify for Europe and win the FA Cup, and Jacobs also claims senior players had ‘lost faith’ in the 41-year-old.

He wrote on X:

‘Sources say several senior players had lost faith in the Chelsea head coach. A thorough process to find a replacement is expected with Chelsea aware several qualified coaches are available this summer. ‘The focus is now on stability and giving the players the best possible environment to finish the season strongly. ‘Players and staff were informed before the announcement was made. Decision was taken by the club’s leadership team. ‘Sources say there is acknowledgement some wrong decisions have been made, not just in appointing Rosenior, but across the season, with learnings now being taken ahead of hiring a new head coach.’

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